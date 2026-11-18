Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged that people are fearful and uncertain, saying he wanted to be clear that the United States is not under systemic attack.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there's"zero evidence" that recent tech outages in U.S. air travel, banking and other systems are connected. a few days ago.

These issues that we've seen from a technical standpoint are completely unrelated one from another," Rubio said Wednesday morning local time during a news conference in the Philippines. Rubio acknowledged that people are fearful and uncertain, saying he wanted to be clear that the United States is not under systemic attack.

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"We have zero evidence or any reason to believe that any of these isolated or individual instances have anything to do with nefarious actors, with cyber hackers, with criminals, with another nation state, with a malign actor of any kind," Rubio said. with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, added that the administration is"always on the lookout" for any potential attacks and reiterated multiple times that reports of technical issues are not interconnected. Win McNamee / Getty Imageson all departing U.S. flights for several hours, throwing the aviation industry into turmoil.

Federal officials identified a contractor performing maintenance updates as the cause of Friday's disruption, but key questions remain about the underlying cause of the systemwide failure.

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's internal network used to store and share classified information went offline, multiple U.S. officials familiar told CBS News. Democratic Sen. Mark Warner, vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, also said on Tuesday that there's no indication these incidents are the result of an attack, but noted that artificial intelligence is creating pressure for companies to deal with vulnerabilities.

"AI is making it possible to identify vulnerabilities across enormous numbers of systems at unprecedented speed, creating enormous pressure on companies and government agencies to patch those vulnerabilities immediately, often all at once, putting tremendous strain on systems that weren't built to handle that pace of change," Warner. "It feels like every day brings another reminder that AI is moving faster than our ability to manage its consequences.

This is exactly why I've been pushing for commonsense guardrails on AI and stronger cybersecurity protections.

" When asked Wednesday about the role of AI in recent incidents, Rubio said he didn't want to speculate because every incident is unique and referred to individual companies.