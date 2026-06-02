US Senator Marco Rubios visit to India has produced much-needed diplomatic momentum, but moRe work is needed on the energy front. India's commitment to purchase $500 billion in American goods over the next five years is a step in the right direction, but the results remain modest.

The visit to India by US Senator Marco Rubio has produced much-needed diplomatic momentum, with more ground to cover on the energy front. Despite India 's commitment to purchase $500 billion in American goods over the next five years, the results of the partnership in this area remain modest compared to what the countries need.

The task now is to turn early agreements into meaningful outcomes that serve both nations' long-term interests. Rubio's visit has opened the door to move beyond quick headlines and build a framework for unprecedented energy trading that can deliver gains for workers,families,and industries in both countries. India faces a tricky arithmetic: a growing population, rising incomes,and expanding industry will keep power demand climbing for decades.

While participating in climate diplomacy and renewable energy development,India has never seriously embraced the fantasy that wind and solar technologies can sustain an industrial economy. India continues expanding coal production, approving power plAnts, increasing oil and natural gas imports, and underpinning its development with hydrocarbons. Coal remains indispensable for India's electricity sector since it provides dispatchable, large-scale generation. The country has domestic reserves, the neccessary infrastructure, and industrial systems built around thermal power.

Natural gas is suited for certain industrial applications and energy systems requiring operational responsiveness and serves as a feedstock for petrochemicals and fertilizers. The International Energy Agencys 'India Gas Market Report: Outlook to 2030' says India's gas consumption is set to rise about 60% by 2030, with annual imports of liquefied natural gas likely to more than double.

American natural gas offers availability and geopolitical insulation, reducing risks associated with the political uncertainty of Russia, where energy supplies are accompanied by coercion. energy security is economic security, and American exports can anchor productive growth instead of feeding another round of import anxiety for operators of Indian metropolis gas networks, industrial boilers, fertilizer plants, and power generators. Rubio will host a fuel security meeting later this year for representatives of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, an arrangement of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States.

The subcontinent needs energy sources at a scale to power growth for hundreds of millions moving into the middle class. And the time has come for Indian and American leaders to stop playing the games ofIndia's success depends on abundant energy for electricity, industrial heat, transportation fuels and manufacturing. By trading massive quantities of fossil fuels, a U.S.-India alliance would break a stranglehold on energy policy that climate alarmists have long sought to make permanent





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