Rubio Outlines Trump's 'Bold' Gaza Plan During Meeting With Netanyahu

Secretary of State Marco Rubio presented President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, emphasizing its boldness and a departure from past strategies. The plan, which has sparked intense debate, includes the relocation of Palestinians from Gaza and the development of the area under U.S. ownership. Both Rubio and Netanyahu stressed that Iran is the primary obstacle to peace in the region.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio presented President Donald Trump 's 'bold' plan for Gaza during a meeting with Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday. Rubio and Netanyahu emphasized that Iran poses the most significant obstacle to peace in the region during a joint statement issued on Sunday.

While Netanyahu refrained from commenting on Trump's specific plans for Gaza, Rubio stressed that the United States and Israel cannot revert to ineffective strategies that have failed to achieve peace in the past. 'The president has also been very bold about his view of what the future for Gaza should be. Not the same tired ideas of the past, but something that's bold and something that, frankly, took courage and vision in order to outline. And it may have shocked and surprised many, but what cannot continue is the same cycle we'll repeat over and over again and wind up in the exact same place,' Rubio stated. Netanyahu affirmed that he and Trump share a 'common strategy' for Gaza, which entails the complete eradication of Hamas as both a political and military force. He did not elaborate on Trump's stated intentions to develop Gaza. Trump's proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza and develop the area under U.S. ownership has sparked intense debate among Palestinians. Some have expressed despair, stating that there is no hope for a future in Gaza under such circumstances. Netanyahu vowed to unleash 'the gates of hell' on Hamas if the organization fails to release all remaining hostages in Gaza. Rubio and Netanyahu discussed various other threats in the Middle East, including the potential collapse of Syria's government and the presence of Hezbollah in Lebanon, among other pressing issues. 'The common theme in all these challenges is Iran. It is the single greatest source of instability in the region, behind every terrorist group, behind every act of violence, behind every destabilizing activity, behind everything that threatens peace and stability for the millions of people who call this region home, is Iran,' Rubio asserted. 'There can never be a nuclear Iran, a nuclear Iran that could then hold itself immune from pressure and from action. That can never happen,' he added.The meeting took place more than a week after Trump surprised many with his call to remove Palestinians from Gaza and develop the area under U.S. ownership. Trump maintains his commitment to this controversial plan despite widespread criticism. 'I'm committed to buying and owning Gaza,' Trump declared. 'As far as us rebuilding it, we may give it to other states in the Middle East to build sections of it, other people may do it, through our auspices. But we’re committed to owning it, taking it, and making sure that Hamas doesn’t move back.





