Rubio: 'Long Way to Go' Before Peace Talks with Russia on Ukraine War

Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that significant progress is needed before initiating any potential peace talks with Russia regarding the war in Ukraine. He emphasized that no concrete plans have been finalized concerning possible meetings between U.S. and Russia n officials in Saudi Arabia . Rubio made his remarks on 'Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan' on Sunday, while in Israel for meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He is scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia, continuing his international trip. Rubio clarified that his current journey was planned prior to President Trump's recent phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He will be accompanied by National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Steve Witkoff, President Trump's Middle East envoy.Rubio reported that Putin expressed interest in peace during his conversation with President Trump, who conveyed his strong desire for a lasting resolution that safeguards Ukrainian sovereignty. When questioned about Putin's willingness to negotiate and make concessions, Rubio stressed the importance of actions following words, noting that the coming weeks and days will reveal the seriousness of Putin's intentions. He cautioned that a single phone call cannot resolve a conflict as intricate as the current war in Ukraine. However, he asserted that President Trump possesses the unique ability to potentially initiate a peace process.Rubio, who also met with Zelenskyy at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, expressed cautious optimism, stating that the situation remains fluid and that he would explore any opportunities to facilitate a broader dialogue aimed at ending the war. He acknowledged that achieving peace is a complex and multifaceted endeavor, involving numerous stakeholders with diverse perspectives. The comments follow indications from retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, the U.S. special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, suggesting parallel tracks of negotiations, with separate parties handling talks with Russia and Ukraine. This approach has raised concerns among Ukrainian and European officials who fear being excluded from crucial negotiations between the U.S. and Russia.Regarding his role in the potential peace process, Rubio stated that no formal process currently exists, although he anticipates subsequent conversations to define its structure. He emphasized that the stage for serious negotiations has not yet been reached. However, he underlined that Ukraine's involvement, alongside European nations, would be indispensable if genuine peace talks commence





