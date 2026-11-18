Sources tell PunchUp that the secretary of state is considering a move few saw coming.

A source close to Marco Rubio has shed light on why the secretary of state has mysteriously downplayed his ambition to run for president in 2028.

With Vice President JD Vance facing an uphill battle to win the Republican nomination after the GOP’s midterm drubbing, and lacking support from major donors, a path appears to be opening for a Rubio run. Rubio, who vied for the White House in 2016, has said he won’t run if Vance throws his hat in the ring.

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But a source hasHe would be 57 at the next presidential election and, having spent much of his adult life in public office, “would like to make some money” at some stage in his career, one source told. A second with direct knowledge of his thinking confirmed that not running was a serious possibility.

“He hasn’t made up his mind,” they said. Does anyone want to stand for president in 2028? Reports and sources say Vance isn’t sure, leaving the GOP in a bind, especially if Rubio doesn’t run. The revelation leaves the GOP facing the possibility that neither of its two leading candidates run to succeed Trump.

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Vance, 42, had been widely discussed as Trump’s successor, but one GOP source suggested he might withdraw from the race for family reasons. Vance and his wife, Usha, welcomed their fourth child this year.

The financial rewards of leaving politics could be massive for Rubio, particularly given how little he has earned in his career compared with its importance over the past three decades.estimates he has earned approximately $3.1 million in basic pay from political office since entering the Florida legislature in 2000.

That includes roughly $285,000 for his eight-plus years as a state lawmaker, nearly $2.45 million during his 14 years in the U.S. Senate, and about $368,000 since becoming secretary of state in January 2025, a job that carries an effective annual salary of $203,500 underThis is not the first time Rubio has considered choosing between his presidential ambitions and money.that Rubio had told friends and former supporters he needed to boost his income and pay off personal debts before seeking the presidency again. A decade later, Rubio faces another potentially lucrative exit from government—where he could earn half his current annual six-figure government salary from a single speech.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton collected $225,000 for each of her three appearances at Goldman Sachs in 2013. Another former secretary of state, Condoleezza Rice, wasearned more than $2.1 millionRubio would face limits on certain lobbying activities after leaving office, but there is no blanket ban on private-sector consulting. Rubio, who previously said he would support Vance if the vice president entered the race, has kept quiet about his own ambitions.

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Asked again about his intentions last Monday, RubioFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been touted as a potential replacement for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and he may even fancy replacing President Donald Trump . One GOP source said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, 48, could emerge as a major contender if Rubio and Vance both decide not to run, particularly as there are so few other candidates.

DeSantis, whose 2024 presidential campaign ended after the Iowa caucuses, has been talked up again since the midterms. However, heOther possible candidates in a weak field include Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Georgia Gov.

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