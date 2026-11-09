Rubio said the countries he is meeting with this week understand the divisions in American politics.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for South Texas. This is expected to be a long duration steady rain event. U.S. ambassador to France Charles Kushner, second left, and his wife Seryl Kushner, left, greet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, second right, on his arrival at Le Bourget airport, on the outskirts of Paris Monday, Nov. 9, 2026.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Paris on Monday for talks with Group of Seven foreign ministers. Discussions are expected to include the Russia-Ukraine war, the conflict with Iran, energy security and artificial intelligence.

Also read Trump and Rubio Navigate US-Iran Tensions Post-Midterm Elections

“We will focus on pushing for real accountability at the UN and advancing an innovation first agenda to secure the future of Super Intelligence,” Rubio, in which Republicans suffered heavy losses and lost control of Congress. Vice President JD Vance and President Donald Trump have cited theAsked how U.S. allies are responding to the election results, Rubio said the countries he is meeting with this week understand the divisions in American politics. Russia’s war in Ukraine .

His envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are expected to meet with Ukrainian and Russian officials in the United Arab Emirates this week to discuss potential compromises. Rubio said postwar security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe remain a key concern for U.S. allies. He told reporters in Florida before flying to Paris that some progress had been made on what those arrangements could look like.

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German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Europe must be part of efforts to end the war.

“Europe must be part of the path to a solution” to the conflict, he said before traveling to Paris. “It is very clear that Europe doesn’t need a new security architecture, as Russia would have us believe, but simply the restoration of the existing security architecture. ”. The conflict has driven up fuel prices and raised concerns about shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.

Rubio said the sides are not “on the verge of a breakthrough,” while reiterating that Trump prefers a diplomatic solution. He said diplomacy has not been productive because Iran’s demands are “simply not just unacceptable. ”A single-vehicle crash near FM 725 and Interstate 10 prompted road closures in Seguin on Sunday afternoon, according to the Seguin Police Department.

In a traffic alert posted to Facebook, police said at 1:30 p.m. onNearly 32 kilos of suspected cocaine seized in traffic stop; suspect taken into custody A traffic stop along Interstate 10 in Guadalupe County led to the seizure of nearly 32 kilograms of suspected cocaine and the arrest of a Laredo man, according to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’sDowntown is expected to be especially busy Saturday, Nov. 7, as multiple major events bring large crowds and increased traffic to the city center.

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City officials said the Alamodome will host the Bands of America Super