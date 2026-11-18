Secretary of State Marco Rubio denies imminent danger to Washington DC from Iranian dirty bomb plots, citing robust intelligence systems. The White House warns of severe retaliation while Tehran denies claims amid ongoing military strikes in the region.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on Wednesday that there is no imminent threat of an Iran ian attack on Washington, DC. This declaration came during a visit to Manila as President Donald Trump toured Asia. The comment directly addressed recent reports that Tehran explored targeting senior Trump administration officials with a radioactive dirty bomb or chemical weapons.

Rubio Expresses Confidence in US Intelligence

Rubio expressed strong confidence in American intelligence agencies' ability to detect potential attacks before they occur. He refused to confirm the underlying intelligence details while sharply criticizing government sources who leak sensitive information to the press. He stated that American authorities routinely investigate potential threats, even when the intelligence ultimately proves unreliable. The secretary emphasized that agencies receive potential threat reports daily, most of which are not credible.

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Iranian Plots and Official Responses

On Monday, seven U.S. officials familiar with intelligence indicated that Iran was developing potential plans to attack senior Trump administration officials. The intelligence reportedly identified potential targets and locations in Washington. Officials stressed that these discussions reflected contingency planning rather than an imminent operation. A dirty bomb uses conventional explosives to disperse radioactive material, potentially contaminating an area without producing a nuclear explosion.

White House Warns of Devastating Retaliation

President Donald Trump said his administration was taking the reported Iranian plot seriously. He threatened devastating retaliation if Tehran carried out an attack on American soil. Trump warned that if an attack were to occur, Iran would pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before. The White House initially responded to the intelligence disclosures by saying it was monitoring potential threats but had identified no credible threat to the homeland.

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Homeland Security and International Tensions

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin described Iran's reported attack plans as largely aspirational. He warned that any strike against an American city could trigger a massive military response and an all-out war. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf denounced the allegations as baseless. He accused Washington of fabricating claims to justify further military action against Tehran and described the story as a purported false flag narrative.

Ongoing Military Strikes in the Region

The reported threats come as U.S. and Iranian forces continue exchanging strikes across the region. On Tuesday, U.S. fighter jets struck an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps missile launch site on Iran's Qeshm Island. This action was in retaliation for an Iranian drone attack targeting American military facilities in Bahrain. The Iranian attack was the third drone operation targeting American facilities in Bahrain in five days. These events complicate efforts to reach a diplomatic settlement between the two nations.