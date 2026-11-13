Rubio Designates Guatemalan Gangs as Terrorists

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio designated three Guatemalan gangs as terrorists for drug-funded violence, imposing sanctions and seeking prosecution of members linked to Mexican cartels.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Friday that the Trump administration has designated three Guatemala n gangs as terrorist entities due to their financing of violence through illicit drug trafficking. The decision targets Los Lorenzanas, Los Huistas, and Los Mendoza, groups the United States government asserts possess deep operational ties to major Mexican drug cartels. This move expands the legal framework available to the federal government to disrupt criminal networks that threaten national security and regional stability in Central America.

Terrorist Designations and Sanctions

Under the new executive actions, Los Lorenzanas has been classified as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, a designation that permits criminal prosecution of individuals providing material support to the group. The other two entities, Los Huistas and Los Mendoza, were identified as Specially Designated Global Terrorists, subjecting their assets within U.S. jurisdictions to freezes. These specific legal labels empower law enforcement agencies to target the financial infrastructure that sustains these violent organizations while denying them safe harbor in American economic systems.

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Secretary Rubio emphasized that the administration will utilize all available diplomatic and legal tools to keep illicit drugs off the streets and cut off revenue streams for narcoterrorists. The statement underscored a commitment to preventing these foreign organizations from corrupting Guatemalan institutions and destabilizing the region. By imposing these sanctions, the United States aims to isolate these groups from international banking systems and restrict their ability to move funds across borders.

Links to Mexican Cartels and Local Corruption

Los Huistas operates primarily in western Guatemala near the Mexican border and is known to enjoy support from local politicians and businesspeople who help the group operate with impunity. Guatemalan authorities have documented ties between this gang and both the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, indicating a complex web of cross-border criminal collaboration. The complexity of these relationships highlights the difficulty of dismantling such organizations without addressing the local protective networks that enable their survival.

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Last year, the Guatemalan government extradited one of the leaders of Los Huistas, who was listed among one of the 100 most wanted men by the U.S. government. This extradition represents a significant step in international cooperation, though the continued involvement of local officials suggests that the threat persists despite high-profile captures. The designation of these gangs reflects the administration's focus on targeting the financial and political enablers of transnational crime.

Operational Footprint and Violent Tactics

Los Lorenzanas is a family clan accused of drug trafficking in eastern and northern Guatemala along the Honduran border and is believed to be allied with the Sinaloa Cartel. Los Mendoza, another family clan, concentrates its operations along the borders with Honduras and Belize and is accused of ties to Guatemalan politicians and government officials. This group is particularly notorious for violent land grabs in the regions it dominates, using intimidation to control territory and smuggling routes.

The Trump administration views these designations as a critical component of a broader strategy to combat the flow of narcotics into the United States. By targeting these specific entities, the government seeks to disrupt the supply chains that feed domestic drug markets and fund violent crime. The actions taken against Los Lorenzanas, Los Huistas, and Los Mendoza signal a hardened stance against foreign terrorist organizations that use criminal enterprises to achieve political and economic goals.