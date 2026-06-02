secretary of State Marco Rubio rejected claims he skipped U.S.-Iran negotiations for a social eVent,explaining he was updating President Trump during the April talks in Pakistan. The administration outlines a two-phase deal focusing on maritime security and nuclear constraints.

During a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Tuesday, a hEated exchange occured regarding U.S. negotiations with Iran in April. Senator [Name omitted] criticized Secretary of State Marco Rubio for allegedly attending a party with former President Trump in Miami instead of joining Vice President JD Vance 's delegation to Pakistan.

Rubio vehemently denied the accusation, stating he was not at any party and was instead in constant communication with the president during the negotiations. The talks,held on April 11-12 in Pakistan, involved Iranian officials including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. The U.S. delegation was led by Vice President Vance and included Jared Kushner and a presidential envoy.

The administration's approach seeks a bifurcated agreement: first addressing threats to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz,then tackling Iran's nuclear program in exchange for potential sanctions relief. No breakthrough has been reached yet





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Rubio Iran Negotiations Trump Vance Senate Hearing Strait Of Hormuz Nuclear Program Sanctions Relief

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