Rubio Backs Israel's Gaza War Aims, Calls for Hamas 'Eradication'

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio traveled to Israel on Sunday, expressing full support for Israel 's war aims in the Gaza Strip and calling for the 'eradication' of Hamas . Rubio met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the start of a regional tour, where he is expected to face resistance from Arab leaders regarding President Donald Trump 's proposal to relocate the Palestinian population from Gaza and redevelop the territory under U.S. ownership.

Netanyahu has embraced this plan, stating that he and Trump share a 'common strategy' for Gaza. Echoing Trump's rhetoric, Netanyahu warned that 'the gates of hell would be open' if Hamas fails to release remaining hostages abducted during their attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, which ignited the 16-month conflict. These statements come amidst growing uncertainty surrounding the fragile ceasefire agreement, with its first phase set to expire in two weeks. Negotiations for the second phase, which would see Hamas release hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a lasting truce, and Israeli troop withdrawal, remain stalled. Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, reported 'very productive' conversations with Netanyahu, Egyptian, and Qatari officials, indicating ongoing efforts to continue talks this week. Witkoff also revealed that the hostages to be released include 19 Israeli soldiers, whom he believes are all alive. Netanyahu's office confirmed the call and announced a meeting of Israel's security cabinet on Monday to discuss the second phase. Rubio emphasized that Hamas' continued existence as a military or governing force is incompatible with peace, stating, 'As long as it stands as a force that can govern or as a force that can administer or as a force that can threaten by use of violence, peace becomes impossible. It must be eradicated.' These strong words could complicate negotiations with Hamas, which reasserted control over Gaza after the ceasefire took effect last month despite significant losses. Rubio's itinerary also includes visits to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, two influential political forces in the region. Meanwhile, the Israeli military reported an airstrike on Sunday targeting individuals approaching its forces in southern Gaza. The Hamas-run Interior Ministry claimed the strike killed three of their police officers who were securing the entry of aid trucks near Rafah on the Egyptian border.The possibility of renewed fighting looms large as this week marks the 500th day of the war. A resumption could be fatal for remaining hostages and might not effectively eliminate Hamas. Netanyahu has signaled willingness to restart the war after the current phase, offering Hamas the option to surrender and exile its top leaders. Hamas has rejected this proposal, insisting on Palestinian rule. Spokesman Abdul Latif al-Qanou informed The Associated Press that the group accepts either a Palestinian unity government or a technocratic committee to manage Gaza. Last week, Hamas threatened to delay the release of hostages due to Netanyahu's failure to approve the entry of mobile homes and heavy machinery into Gaza, as stipulated by the ceasefire agreement. The group proceeded with the release on Saturday following assurances from Arab mediators. An Israeli official, speaking anonymously, confirmed that the issue would be addressed in the coming days, with Israel coordinating with the United States. In another indication of Israel's readiness for potential conflict, the Israeli Defense Ministry announced the receipt of a shipment of 2,000-pound (900-kilogram) MK-84 munitions from the United States. The Biden administration had previously halted shipments of these bombs last year due to concerns about civilian casualties in Gaza.Rubio, in an interview last week, suggested that Trump's proposal aims to pressure Arab states into formulating their own postwar plan acceptable to Israel. 'If someone has a better plan, and we hope they do, if the Arab countries have a better plan, then that's great,' Rubio stated on the 'Clay and Buck Show.' However, he added, 'Hamas has guns. Someone has to confront those guys. It's not going to be American soldiers. And if the countries in the region can't figure that piece out, then Israel is going to have to do it.'For Arab leaders, facilitating the mass expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza or engaging in combat against Palestinian militants on Israel's behalf present nightmarish scenarios. Such actions would invite fierce domestic criticism and potentially destabilize an already volatile region. Egypt, hosting an Arab summit on February 27, is collaborating with other countries on a counterproposal that envisions Gaza's reconstruction without displacing its population.





