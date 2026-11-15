Rubio’s remarks had the overtones of campaign speech.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio delivers a keynote address at the Federalist Society National Lawyers Convention, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in Washington. WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave a sweeping speech to fellow conservatives on Friday evening acknowledging that Americans are, while also railing against what he called the “weaponization” of international law to constrain the U.S. from acting in its own interests.

“I think we have to recognize that people are struggling. There’s no doubt about it,” he said.

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“The health of our economy has nothing to do with the stock market. The health of their economy is whether they have enough money to be able to afford the things they need. ”as evidence that the economy is doing well.

But voters angry over higher costs gave Democrats control of Congress afterRubio’s remarks had the overtones of campaign speech, though the former Florida senator has consistently refused to discuss whether he would seek the presidency in 2028 in a race that could pit him against, arguing that it was necessary to stop the threat of the Islamic Republic obtaining a nuclear weapon. But he acknowledged that the unpopular conflict has “It’s not easy to address these things because it’s not popular to address them,” Rubio said.

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“It’s difficult. And oftentimes it inflicts, you know, pain, economic pain and otherwise. So we recognize that. ” He also pointed to the need for American leaders to continue a tradition of ensuring the next generation is better off than those before them.

Economic prosperity is “not self-perpetuating,” he said, but an enormous undertaking that requires years and decades and is not accomplished “election cycle to election cycle. ” “That’s the challenge before us now, because I do think there’s a legitimate fear that we will be the first generation to leave the next worse off, and that can’t happen. That’s un-American,” he said.

He accused other countries and international organizations of trying to stymie the U.S. from acting in its own best interests by accusing the Trump administration of violations of international law.

“We’ve heard the concept international law invoked against nearly every major foreign policy decision or action of this administration,” he said, describing it as “the weaponization of international law. ”