Rubiales Claims He Asked Hermoso for Permission Before Kiss

Former Spanish football federation chief Luis Rubiales stated on Tuesday that he requested permission from Women's World Cup winner Jennifer Hermoso before kissing her during the on-field medal ceremony following Spain's victory in 2023. During his testimony at his sexual assault trial in Madrid, Rubiales claimed he inquired about Hermoso's consent prior to the incident. However, Hermoso maintains that Rubiales did not have permission to kiss her.

Rubiales faces charges of one count of sexual assault and one count of coercion stemming from the August 2023 kiss. Prosecutors are seeking a two-and-a-half year prison sentence. Rubiales asserted on Tuesday that he was overcome by the moment. 'It is not this common to win a World Cup... I made a mistake and put my foot in my mouth,' Rubiales told the court. 'I behaved like an athlete who achieves success,' Rubiales continued, adding: 'I should have acted cold-blooded and played a more institutional role.' Hermoso, who testified at the trial earlier this month, described the kiss as 'tainting one of the happiest days of my life.' 'I knew I was being kissed by my boss and that should not happen in any social or work environment,' she stated. 'Until today it seems that my life has been on standby, honestly I have not lived freely,' Hermoso added. This is a developing story. Check back for updates





