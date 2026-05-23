Ruben Dias' 'Toedopping' on Social Media Sparks Controversy

Ruben Dias, the Manchester City star and ex of 'Love Island' host Maya Jama, has been caught using a 'toedopping' technique on social media. This involves following and unfollowing users to gauge responses. Daisy and Ruben deleted any snaps of each other from their respective Instagram accounts. This broke up the relationship but was amicable.

Maya Jama 's ex Ruben Dias has reportedly been caught using a 'toedopping' technique on social media, following and unfollowing influencers and a former Love Island star.

Maya and Ruben deleted any snaps of each other after their split. Ruben freed two images of Maya from a post and deleted a photo of himself following a trip to Portugal. Maya was silent on social media when Ruben lifted the FA Cup trophy. Maya and Ruben have shown affection in the past, with Maya expressing support for him. The pair ended their relationship amicably, focusing on their careers





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Maya Jama Ruben Dias Love Island Toefollowing Instagram Split

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Maya Jama and Ruben Dias Split After 18 Months TogetherThe couple had moved in together and had strengthened security at their mansion after a burglary incident. Maya's most recent snap, which was posted last month following their trip to Rome, has disappeared, as has her and Ruben's loved-up Christmas Day post. Ruben has deleted two images of Maya from a holiday post he shared in May 2025, while a photo of the Love Island star following a trip to his home nation of Portugal has also been scrubbed from the feed.

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