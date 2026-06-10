Ruben Dias Reconnects With Daniela Melchior After Maya Jama Split Amid Cheating Denial

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has reportedly reconnected with actress Daniela Melchior following his split from Maya Jama. Dias denies accusations of cheating and has publicly stated that Jama deserves respect.

Maya Jama 's ex Ruben Dias is reportedly back in touch with his former flame Daniela Melchior , weeks after he split from the Love Island host.

The Manchester City star amicably ended his relationship with the presenter in April after 18 months together but has since been forced to deny he cheated on her. Now it's been reported that Ruben has reconnected with Daniela after she was spotted watching Portugal's pre-World Cup friendly against Chile. The pair were also seen at the same music festival last month and fans have spotted them liking each other's social media posts.

Following their split Ruben was accused of sending late night follow requests to a string of gorgeous influencers while still romantically involved with Maya. However the Manchester City star has since insisted he did not cheat and said Maya 'deserves all the respect in the world'. According to The Sun Daniela had previously 'liked' a snap from Ruben that displayed his cover shoot with Flaunt magazine.

Ruben had also 'liked' snaps of the actress cuddling an inflatable alien and wearing a leopard print dress. Daniela began her career starring in telenovelas but has since landed roles in films including The Suicide Squad Fast X and Anaconda. Daily Mail has contacted representatives for Ruben Dias and Daniela Melchior for comment. Last week Maya broke her silence on her split from Ruben Dias as she declared: 'I'm an all or nothing girl...

I will love loudly or not at all'. The Love Island host who returned to the villa on Monday night to kick off the new season called it quits on her relationship with the footballer after 18 months in April. And the star publicly addressed the break up for the first time as she responded to a clip from the podcast Cocktails and Takeaways as they discussed her relationship.

She penned: 'Truth is even when I tried to keep my relationships private we get photographed anyway I'm an all or nothing girl I don't casually date so yes I will love loudly or not at all and if it ends it ends I decided a long time ago not to base personal life decisions on public opinions.

' The stunner later posted a picture showing her zipping around on a golf cart while singing: 'Something has changed within me' on her Instagram stories. The comment so far has racked up over 2000 likes and the podcast replied to her writing: 'Love you for what you stand! Maya'.

The Portuguese centre-back currently celebrating a domestic double with City after winning the League and FA Cup in manager Pep Guardiola's final season has since been accused of 'toe-dipping' on social media before breaking off the romance. The trend - a more subtle alternative to direct messaging - typically involves one social media user following another in the hope of gauging interest. If there is no reciprocation they promptly unfollow and move on.

It's understood that Rúben used the technique in March - weeks before his relationship with Maya came to an end - after encountering attractive model and bridal designer Catarina Duraes online. However he unfollowed her little more than 24 hours later when she failed to follow him back





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