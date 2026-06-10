Rubén Blades: A Half-Century of Independence and Activism in Latin Music

Latin music legend Rubén Blades looks back on his five-decade career, from his start at Fania Records to his independent label, and reflects on using music as a tool for social commentary and activism.

Rubén Blades , the legendary Latin music icon, reflects on his five-decade career marked by independence and activism. Arriving in New York in 1974, Blades started as a mailroom employee at Fania Records, the world's top salsa label.

Despite humble beginnings, he credits his success to the support of bands, arrangers, musicians, DJs, and audiences. Blades, who studied law but left Panama due to its military dictatorship, used music to convey ideas, propose solutions, and document urban lives. His album 'Siembra' remains the top-selling salsa album of all time. Blades launched his own production company in 2004, continuing to build his influential catalog on his own terms





billboard / 🏆 112. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rubén Blades Latin Music Salsa Activism Independence

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Latin American Feminists Train U.S.-Based Doulas on New Mifepristone Protocol for Second-Trimester AbortionsAs Republicans create ever higher barriers to abortion that push abortion seekers later into pregnancy, U.S.-based activists are learning from Latin American feminists who have developed protocols to make second-trimester medication abortion easier and safe: using a double-dose mifepristone protocol for pregnancies 17 weeks of gestation and longer.

Read more »

Belinda to Voice New Character Lilypad in Toy Story 5 Spanish-Language Dub for Latin AmericaMexican pop star Belinda has been cast as the voice of Lilypad, a new interactive frog-shaped tablet toy, in the Spanish-language version of Toy Story 5, set to release in June 2025.

Read more »

Fantastic Four #12 Gives Human Torch a Latin Upgrade with Fiat Flamma!In a time-traveling detour to Ancient Rome, Johnny Storm swaps his iconic Flame on! for the Latin Fiat Flamma! in Fantastic Four 12, offering a clever and historically flavored twist on Marvel's legendary catchphrase.

Read more »

Ruben Dias Reconnects With Daniela Melchior After Maya Jama Split Amid Cheating DenialManchester City defender Ruben Dias has reportedly reconnected with actress Daniela Melchior following his split from Maya Jama. Dias denies accusations of cheating and has publicly stated that Jama deserves respect.

Read more »