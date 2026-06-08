Rubber Hut Movie Casts Emmy Rossum, Rosemarie DeWitt, Ariana Greenblatt

Hanna Gray Organschi's 'Rubber Hut' has added Emmy Rossum, Michael Imperioli, Ariana Greenblatt, Rosemarie DeWitt and more to its cast.

Marc Maron & Rob Burnett Talk Existential Tribeca Dramedy ‘In Memoriam,’ Maron’s Process In Navigating Loss Of Partner Lynn Shelton & “Void” Left Following End Of ‘WTF’ PodCharacter details are being kept under wraps, with production underway in Rhode Island.

Other new additions to the cast include Chris Bauer becomes a lightning rod in the community, a hero to local teens and an unlikely threat to her tight-knit community.

Andy Garcia's Passion Project 'Diamond' Sparks 9-Minute Ovation In Cannes: "I Could Not Think Of A More Sacred Place Than Here To Share This Very Personal Journey"'Diamond' Review: Andy Garcia Writes, Directs & Stars In Clever And Entertaining Contemporary Homage To Film Noir - Cannes Film Festival), and Gray Organschi’s Unlikeable Woman Productions, in association with Desmar, The Godmother, Shortwave, and Madhouse Films. Exec producers are Anne Carey, Jason Michael Berman, Mari Nakachi, Ahmed Ezz, D.D.

Wigley, Naomi Despres, Michèle Marshall, Charlie Traisman, Katherine Romans, Heather Feshbach, and Andrea Ajemian. Andrew Alexander, Mark Hollinger, Alexandra Kordas, Meryl Metni, Monika Parekh, Lisa and Matt Sonsini are co-EPs on the film cast by Matthew Glasner CSA. was also selected for the Film Independent Fast Track, NYU Purple List, and Gotham Week Project Market, among other showcases. , written by Liz Meriwether. She is repped by WME, Mgmt Entertainment, and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t — joining legacy cast Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco and Isla Fisher — Greenblatt’s also known for her work in projects like , which premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. She is repped by CAA, Mgmt Entertainment, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

Bauer is repped by Buchwald, Framework Entertainment, and Schreck Rose Dapello; Strazza by Paradigm, Mara Entertainment, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Stevens by WME, Untitled, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer; and Staffieri by IAG, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Winners List; P!nk Opener; First Openly Trans Winner; EGOT Alert; Red CarpetComments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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