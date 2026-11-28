This Denver band plays combustible rock that blends the scrappy garage punk of bands like New Bomb Turks with the fiery grit of Motörhead.

This Denver band plays combustible rock that blends the scrappy garage punk of bands like New Bomb Turks with the fiery grit of Motörhead. From the stories making headlines to the restaurants, music and culture that make Denver one of a kind, Westword is there.

Help us raise $50,000 by December 31 to keep independent local journalism going strong in 2027. Rubber Goddess second full-length album is titled “Burnin’ Rubber and Sniffin’ Glue” and the trio’s album sounds about like what you’d expect from the provocative name. Formed in 2022, the outfit has crafted a sound that evokes the scrappy garage punk of bands like the New Bomb Turks, injected with the headlong, fiery energy and grit of Motörhead.

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That combination lays a sturdy foundation for bombastic lyrics that mix campy, dark humor with underground culture.