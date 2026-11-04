RTS to eliminate Monroe County on-demand service, replace with fixed routes in some zones

Rochester, N.Y. — Regional Transit Service announced further service changes Wednesday.

RTS said it will eliminate its on-demand service in Monroe County within the next five months. Service in the Brockport, Irondequoit, Pittsford and Webster zones will end Jan. 22, while service in the Greece, Henrietta and Lexington Avenue zones will end April 2.

The latter three zones will be replaced April 5 by fixed-route service. The company said the on-demand service "proved to be very expensive and inefficient to operate and not as reliable as customers need it to be," comprising of less than 3% of overall ridership while consuming 14% of its budget. The Fairport/Penfield route will now begin and end at the RTS Transit Center instead of the Blossom Loop Connection Hub.

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The new fixed-route service in Greece will result in the expansion of the required ADA service area, with full details to be announced before the change takes effect in April.

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"The entire RTS team recognizes that this service restructuring will have an impact on our customers, and we do not take that responsibility lightly," RTS CEO Miguel Velázquez said in a statement. "However, as stewards of taxpayer dollars, we have an obligation to ensure that we deliver service in the most reliable, efficient, and financially sustainable manner possible.

Even though this was a very difficult decision to make, it is necessary to help us ensure the long-term health and sustainability of our community’s public transit system. "