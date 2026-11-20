Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones attended the Royal Television Society Awards in Manchester, sparking renewed dating rumors despite past denials of a romantic relationship.

Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones created a significant media moment on Friday night when they posed together on the red carpet at the Royal Television Society Awards held at The Kimpton Clocktower Hotel in Manchester. The co-presenters of the BBC One program Morning Live have been the subject of persistent speculation regarding a potential romantic relationship for several months, and their joint appearance at the prestigious annual event has only intensified public interest in their personal lives.

RTS Awards Event Details and Fashion

The Royal Television Society Awards is an annual ceremony that honors excellence in television programming, production craft, journalism, and emerging student talent. The gala attracted a high-profile lineup of celebrities and television personalities to the Manchester venue. Attendees included soap opera stars such as Jennifer Metcalfe, Jorgie Porter, and Samia Longchambon, who showcased their fashion choices on the red carpet alongside other industry figures.

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Helen Skelton, aged 43, arrived at the event looking glamorous in a burgundy satin gown. She completed her elegant ensemble with gold heels and a matching clutch bag, drawing attention from photographers and attendees alike. Her style was complemented by the appearance of Gethin Jones, 48, who looked dapper in a black suit featuring distinctive silk lapels. Their coordinated presence was noted as very cozy and intimate by observers on the ground.

Romance Speculation and Past Denials

The relationship between Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones has been a topic of conversation among fans and media outlets for an extended period. The pair appeared together at ITV's Pride of Britain event in October 2025, and subsequently at this Royal Television Society bash in Manchester. These public appearances have frequently caused co-stars and viewers to speculate about the nature of their bond, with some observers describing the reaction as a meltdown due to the intensity of the rumors.

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However, Helen Skelton has consistently and firmly denied any romantic involvement with her co-host. In September, she addressed the mounting speculation directly to The Times, stating that the rumors were wild and unfounded. She clarified that while she works closely with Gethin Jones, they are not engaged or dating. She described him as one of her best friends and emphasized that their professional relationship is strictly platonic.

In another instance of addressing the rumors, Helen Skelton spoke to Prima Magazine last December. She explained that the two are such good mates that they often forget they are on air during filming. She noted that their closeness can sometimes be tricky when they are broadcasting, but she reaffirmed that they are merely work friends. She criticized the media for printing pictures of them at work and labeling them as a couple simply because they are colleagues.

Personal History and Professional Context

The context of these rumors is shaped by the recent personal histories of both presenters. Helen Skelton, who is originally from Cumbria, experienced a difficult period in April 2022 when her husband of eight years, rugby player Richie Myler, left the family home. This event occurred just four months after the birth of their third child, Elsie. Richie Myler subsequently moved on with Stephanie Thirkill, who is the daughter of Leeds Rhinos president Andrew Thirkill.

Meanwhile, Gethin Jones has previously struggled to move on from his 2011 split from fellow Welsh star and opera singer Katherine Jenkins. Despite these personal challenges, both Skelton and Jones have found professional success together. They have been anchoring Morning Live full-time since its relaunch in January 2024. The program was originally set up by BBC bosses three years earlier to rival ITV's This Morning.

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Impact on Career and Future Outlook

The strong onscreen chemistry between Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones has been a key factor in the popularity of Morning Live. Their bouncy and engaging presentation style has been well-received by viewers, contributing to the show's success in the competitive daytime television landscape. This professional synergy has kept their names in the news, even when they are discussing non-romantic topics.

Helen Skelton has also addressed her views on modern dating in relation to these rumors. She has stated that she is not on dating apps, describing the idea as something she could not think of anything worse. She humorously noted that her father sometimes confuses her use of Vinted with being on Tinder, highlighting her disinterest in traditional online dating platforms. As the rumors continue, the focus remains on their professional achievements and the enduring nature of their friendship.