RTL Group saw Q3 revenue rise 7.8% to €482 million, driven by Fremantle drama deliveries and streaming hits like 'Death of the Pastor's Wife' and 'America's Got Talent', despite a 2.6% decline in first nine-month revenue compared to last year.

‘s revenue climbed 7.8% to €482 million in the third quarter, driven mainly by delivery of the thriller series “ The figure compares with €447 million in the same quarter of 2025, and it made up for a slow start to the year.

Across the first nine months of 2026, revenue at the “America’s Got Talent” producer fell 2.6% to €1.32 billion , down from €1.35 billion . RTL Group put the dip chiefly down to timing effects at Fremantle’s drama and film division in the first half. Its entertainment and documentary units held roughly level. Jimmy Fallon Works on Big Plays for NBC's 'Tonight': 'Fockers' After Football, L.A.

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Olympics, 75th Show Anniversary in 2029 Several Fremantle titles did well on streaming over the period. Reality competition “Wonka’s The Golden Ticket,” which bowed on Netflix in the third quarter, is the streamer’s top reality competition launch of the year so far. Documentary series “Death of the Pastor’s Wife” spent two straight weeks as Netflix’s No. 1 TV series worldwide and became the platform’s strongest nonscripted launch of 2026 to date.

“Minerva Academy” made the Netflix Top 10 in 62 territories. On broadcast, “America’s Got Talent,” now in Season 21, led NBC’s entertainment lineup for 2025/26 and topped the U.S. summer schedule.

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“Kill Jackie” has also traveled. In July, Warner Bros. Discovery picked up the thriller for HBO Max in key European markets, adding to earlier deals with Prime Video and AMC+. The show opened as the No. 1 title on AMC+ in the U.S. In August, Fremantle and Prime Video unveiled a multi-territory distribution deal covering the “Baywatch” reboot as well as older seasons of the franchise.

At group level, RTL Group’s revenue for January to September rose 15.1% to €4.74 billion , helped by its June 2026 acquisition of Sky Deutschland and by streaming growth. Adjusted for portfolio changes and currency effects, revenue grew 1.6%. Third-quarter revenue jumped 38.4% to €1.85 billion , or 4.8% on an organic basis. Streaming revenue rose 27.9% to €449 million over nine months.

Paid subscriptions to RTL+ in Germany and Hungary and M6+ in France reached 9 million at Sept. 30, up 18.4% year on year. That already hits the group’s full-year target.

“Despite further headwinds in the linear TV advertising markets, our operating profit – Adjusted EBITA – also increased organically in the first nine months of 2026, thanks to our streaming business and Fremantle,” said Clement Schwebig, CEO of RTL Group. TV advertising revenue fell 5.2% over the nine months and 8% in the third quarter. Because fourth-quarter demand for linear TV advertising is weaker than it expected, RTL Group now sees full-year revenue of around €7.1 billion .

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That is the bottom of the €7.1 billion–€7.2 billion range it gave in August. It also expects Adjusted EBITA of around €700 million , against August guidance of €725 million , plus or minus 3%. The company kept its medium-term Adjusted EBITA target of €1 billion . Fremantle produces more than 11,000 hours of programming a year and has teams in 28 countries.

It remains on track to reach its 9% margin target in 2026, RTL Group said.

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