RTD Sells Parking Lots for Affordable Housing to Increase Transit Ridership

Denver's Regional Transportation District (RTD) is selling surplus parking lots to developers to build affordable housing near transit stations. This strategy aims to increase ridership and revenue by creating compact transit-oriented communities. The project at 29th and Welton Street in Denver's Five Points neighborhood is one example of this initiative. While some businesses are hopeful for the influx of new residents, others have struggled with project delays. RTD is committed to modernizing its transit-oriented development policy to prioritize affordable housing and create walkable communities.

Construction is underway at 29th and Welton Street in Denver 's Five Points neighborhood to build 62 income-restricted condominiums. This project follows RTD 's sale of a parking lot last year, part of the agency's strategy to develop compact transit-oriented communities. The goal is to boost ridership and revenue by making housing more accessible near transit stations. Businesses in the area, like Taco Uprising, are hopeful that the new residents will bring a surge in customers.

However, the delays in the project's completion have forced some businesses to reduce their hours and struggle to stay afloat. RTD has been exploring opportunities within a half-mile of stations for the past eight years, aiming to convert unused parking spaces into affordable housing units. This initiative seeks to address the declining ridership, which dropped from 106 million passengers in 2019 to around 65 million. Chessy Brady, RTD's manager of transit-oriented development, emphasizes the win-win nature of this approach, stating that it creates opportunities for people to live near transit stations and access their daily needs while generating revenue and increasing ridership for RTD.The agency is committed to leasing, rather than selling, land to maintain control and ensure a consistent revenue stream. RTD directors are currently working on modernizing the transit-oriented development policy to prioritize affordable housing and create walkable, mixed-use communities near transit stations. This policy will also include an urban planner as a non-voting member on the RTD's elected governing board and require RTD to contribute to meeting state housing goals. Colorado lawmakers are actively supporting this initiative by exploring possibilities to convert Park-n-Ride lots for housing at various stations, including Central Park Station, where a massive affordable apartment complex is being planned. This project would involve removing approximately 650 Park-n-Ride spaces to construct up to 800 income-restricted apartments. RTD officials believe that this development will not only provide much-needed affordable housing but also activate public spaces, support local businesses, and contribute to a vibrant civic and transit environment





denverpost / 🏆 13. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Affordable Housing Transit-Oriented Development RTD Denver Parking Lots Housing Crisis Public Transit

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man struck, killed by RTD train in Denver’s Central Park neighborhoodA pedestrian was struck and killed by a Regional Transportation District train in Denver’s Central Park neighborhood on Monday, police officials said.

Read more »

Denver's Public Transit Woes: RTD Faces Criticism for Unreliable ServiceThe Regional Transportation District (RTD) in Denver is facing mounting criticism for its unreliable service, with commuters complaining about frequent delays, cancellations, and extended travel times. Many residents, like Sarah Mader who works three jobs and relies solely on RTD, express frustration over the system's shortcomings and demand improvements.

Read more »

What We Learned After Testing RTD-Denver’s New ART RouteRTD-Denver has a new ART District Connector route. Here’s what it was like on First Friday.

Read more »

Denver PD searching for man accused of stealing luggage from Denver International AirportSydney Isenberg is an Emmy-nominated digital content producer with Denver7 (KMGH) in Denver, Colorado. She began her career in Bakersfield, California, after graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University in 2018.

Read more »

Parking Wars: Brooklyn Homeowner's No-Parking BlitzA Brooklyn homeowner's battle against street parking has turned into a neighborhood spectacle, with a house adorned in an abundance of 'no parking' signs and surveillance cameras.

Read more »

Rebuttal: To Blame West Denver for Contributing to Denver’s Housing Crisis Is AbsurdDenver City Council members say that Denver’s housing policies can and should consider historical impact before our diverse communities are erased.

Read more »