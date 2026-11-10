RSVLTS Launches Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas Collection with KUNUFLEX Shirts and Crewnecks

RSVLTS unveils a Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas apparel line with KUNUFLEX button-downs, a Merry Mickey crewneck, and a dad hat priced from $30 on RSVLTS.com.

RSVLTS has officially launched a festive new Disney apparel collection inspired by the classic animated feature Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas. The brand is spreading holiday cheer through a lineup of clothing items that blend seasonal nostalgia with modern streetwear aesthetics for dedicated Disney fans.

The centerpiece of this release consists of four distinct button-down shirts crafted from RSVLTS signature KUNUFLEX material. These designs showcase iconic characters including Mickey Mouse and Goofy alongside various seasonal scenes taken directly from the beloved holiday special.

Also read A Historic London Townhouse Once Home to Composer Sir Hubert Parry Lists for $29.3 Million

Shoppers can choose from specific titles such as Stuck on Christmas, A Very Goofy Christmas, Gift of the Magi, and From Our Pals to Yours. Each shirt utilizes the lightweight and comfortable fabric technology that the brand is known for, ensuring wearability during the busy holiday season.

Sizing options are designed to accommodate entire families looking to coordinate their holiday outfits. While all styles come in classic unisex sizing, select pieces are also available in women's, youth, and preschooler sizes to ensure everyone can participate in the matching tradition.

Advertisement

Expanding beyond the button-downs, the collection introduces a Merry Mickey crewneck sweatshirt and a matching dad hat. This addition allows consumers to build a complete outfit centered around the holiday theme, extending the festive spirit from head to toe.

Pricing for the collection is set at $70 for each of the four KUNUFLEX button-down shirts. The Merry Mickey crewneck sweatshirt is priced at $75, while the entry-level dad hat starts at $30, making it the most affordable item in the range.

The entire Disney holiday collection is currently available for purchase through RSVLTS.com. Customers can browse the full catalog of festive designs and order directly from the official website without needing to visit physical retail locations.

RSVLTS positions these items as suitable for multiple occasions ranging from Christmas parties to visits to Disney parks. The clothing is also marketed as appropriate attire for hosting or attending seasonal movie marathons at home with friends and family.

Advertisement

For those seeking gift options, the brand promotes RSVLTS Gift Cards as a flexible alternative for shoppers who prefer to let recipients choose their own style. This option provides the gift of both fashion and fun to Disney enthusiasts during the holidays.

The launch targets both individual shoppers updating their own wardrobes and buyers looking for presents for others. The variety of price points and size ranges ensures accessibility for a wide demographic of Disney fans eager to celebrate the season.