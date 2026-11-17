RSPCA rescuers rehabilitate severely neglected dogs Star and Alfie. See how the pair transformed from filthy, matted rescuees into happy pets in loving homes.

Severely neglected dogs named Star and Alfie have successfully completed a remarkable recovery journey, transitioning from dire conditions of abuse to loving permanent homes. The RSPCA confirmed that the three-year-old terrier cross Star and the five-year-old Shih Tzu cross Lhasa Apso Alfie were located earlier this year in a state of extreme distress.

Initial assessments revealed that both animals were covered in faeces and severely matted, indicating a complete lack of basic hygiene and care. Investigators determined that the pair had been kept in such squalor that they had never experienced the sensation of grass under their paws or been walked outdoors.

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RSPCA Rescuers Begin Rehabilitation

Rescuers transported Star and Alfie to the RSPCA branch in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in May to begin their rehabilitation. The intake process required extensive dematting and deep cleaning to address their physical conditions, alongside thorough veterinary health checks.

Branch staff noted that the dogs required significant time and tender loving care to adjust to their new environment. RSPCA spokesman Chloe Gee emphasized that seeing animals in such terrible neglect cases is difficult but necessary to ensure their safety and recovery.

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Star Finds Forever Home In Nottinghamshire

Star, who is believed to have been used for breeding and to have given birth to multiple litters, has been welcomed into the home of a new owner in Nottinghamshire. Her new owner described her as the perfect name for a little lady who lights up the room.

The transformation of Star was captured when she returned to the Chesterfield center for her after photographs. She now displays the clear grin of a happy dog settled into a new role as a much-loved family member, a stark contrast to her previous life of deprivation.

Alfie Thrives In Chesterfield Residence

Alfie, the five-year-old Shih Tzu cross Lhasa Apso, has also been rehomed with a loving owner located in Chesterfield. His new guardian reported that he is a super little boy who brings nothing but joy to their home.

The pair bear the smiles of dogs who are finally safe and healthy. Their successful rehoming demonstrates the effectiveness of the RSPCA intervention and the dedication of the volunteers and staff who supported them during their recovery.

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Fundraising Campaign Launches For Winter Support

The RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire branch, which operates independently without direct government funding, has launched a Safe This Winter fundraising appeal. The campaign aims to support more animals in need like Star and Alfie in the future.

The appeal seeks to raise essential funds for day-to-day running costs, including veterinary bills, medication, and necessary equipment. Donations will directly contribute to the ongoing care and rehabilitation of neglected animals across the region.