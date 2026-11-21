Golfers brace for worsening weather at St. Simons Island as heavy rain and high winds threaten the tournament.

, they are bracing for worse during Saturday’s third round on St. Simons Island, Ga. This picturesque corner of southern corner of the Peach State –halfway between Savannah and Jacksonville – turned downright nasty on Friday.

"Some of the toughest stretch of golf I’ve ever had to pay,” said Michael Thorbjornsen, one of three co-leaders at the midway point at 9-under 133, who played alongside Brooks Koepka and Blades Brown. “You’d pay money on every tee box for a par. ”“On hole 1, I think Brooks, Blades and I hit our drives around 240 straight into the wind. That kind of shows what it was like out there,” he said.

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“I don't think I've ever hit a drive that short in my life condition-wise. ”PGA Tour player's brutal finish could cost him his card — and 10 others who missed RSM Classic cutSaturday’s forecast has the low-pressure strengthening as it moves northward along the coast leading to “higher confidence for areas of heavy rain and windy conditions“ Saturday morning, according to Tour weatherman Stewart Williams.

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If that isn’t bad enough, north to northeast winds of 15-20 gusting to 35 mph will decrease slowly during the afternoon as the system pulls away as well. Mostly cloudy skies and drier conditions return Sunday with highs in the upper 60s. The wind will be lighter averaging 10-15 mph. Players have become accustomed to unpleasant conditions for much of the FedEx Cup Fall schedule.

Both the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which was reduced to 54 holes, and the Austin Championship required a Monday finish. Added Rasmus Hojgaard: “No matter what golf course you play in conditions like this it's super tough. ”