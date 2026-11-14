RSF Kills 10 Civilians in Al-Nuhud As Sudan War Intensifies

Rapid Support Forces kill 10 unarmed civilians in Al-Nuhud, West Kordofan. Sudanese Army captures Al-Khuway in ongoing conflict that has displaced 13 million since April 2023.

The Rapid Support Forces have killed at least 10 unarmed civilians in the city of Al-Nuhud, located in the West Kordofan state of Sudan. This latest atrocity was reported on Saturday by the Dar Hamar Emergency Committee, highlighting the continued devastation facing non-combatants in one of the regions hardest hit by the ongoing war.

Al-Nuhud Under Siege And Communications Blackout

The Dar Hamar Emergency Committee stated that security conditions have deteriorated severely across the city since Thursday. Members of the paramilitary group were observed riding motorcycles while carrying out attacks in several different neighborhoods within Al-Nuhud. These armed individuals targeted and killed 10 unarmed residents in various parts of the city during this period.

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The committee reported that a complete communications blackout has enveloped the area, including the total loss of Starlink satellite internet service. This isolation has prevented residents from contacting aid organizations or international media. The RSF has controlled Al-Nuhud, the main city in the Dar Hamar area, since May 2025, establishing dominance over the local population.

Beyond the killings, the paramilitary forces continue to engage in widespread looting of shops and raids on private homes. They are also actively intimidating residents, creating an atmosphere of fear and instability. There was no immediate comment or denial from the RSF regarding these specific allegations of violence against civilians.

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Army Advances In Al-Khuway After Clashes

Sudanese officials announced on Friday that the national army and allied forces had taken control of the nearby city of Al-Khuway. This development occurred just one day after the killings in Al-Nuhud, signaling a shift in the military landscape of the region. Al-Khuway is situated approximately 100 kilometers, or 62 miles, away from Al-Nuhud.

Military sources told Anadolu that the army secured the city of Ayal Bakhit on November 7. Ayal Bakhit is located northwest of Al-Khuway and was taken after intense fighting with the paramilitary group. These gains suggest that the Sudanese Army is making progress in reclaiming territory lost to the Rapid Support Forces in the Kordofan region.

The fighting between the Sudanese Army and the RSF has intensified significantly across North, West, and South Kordofan. This escalation has been ongoing since October 25 of last year. The clashes have resulted in heavy casualties and significant destruction of infrastructure in these three strategic states.

Displacement Crisis And Humanitarian Impact

The war in Sudan, which originally broke out in April 2023, has caused a massive humanitarian catastrophe. According to United Nations estimates, the conflict has killed tens of thousands of people. The violence has forced nearly 13 million citizens to flee their homes, creating one of the largest displacement crises in the world.

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Civilians in Kordofan continue to bear the brunt of the violence, with limited access to basic necessities. The blackout in Al-Nuhud exacerbates the situation by cutting off a vital lifeline for those seeking help or information about safe passage. The lack of communication hinders the delivery of humanitarian aid to affected populations.

International observers and relief groups are calling for an end to the attacks on non-combatants and the looting of property. The actions in Al-Nuhud and Al-Khuway highlight the urgent need for protection of civilians in the conflict zone. The international community continues to monitor the situation as the war drags on with no clear end in sight.