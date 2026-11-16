RPD Major Crimes Unit investigating crash on North Clinton Avenue and Avenue D

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department's Major Crimes Unit is investigating a crash on the city's north side.The collision happened around 8 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of North Clinton Avenue and Avenue

Police responding to a major crash on North Clinton Avenue and Avenue D, Sunday Nov. 15, 2026. Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department's Major Crimes Unit is investigating a crash on the city's north side.

Police responded to the collision around 8 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of North Clinton Avenue and Avenue D and blocked off surrounding streets.78-year-old Rochester woman pushed to the ground and robbed, according to policeSeneca Park Zoo has welcomed a new giraffe that will temporarily call Rochester home before moving to Canada. Canandaigua’s German-style Christkindl market ended its 20-year run at Granger Homestead, featuring 150+ vendors and big holiday crowds.

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Organizers say it outgrew the site and are seeking a new local venue. Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department's Major Crimes Unit is investigating a crash on the city's north side. The collision happened around 8 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of North Clinton Avenue and Avenue