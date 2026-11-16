US
Advertisement
United States News

RPD Major Crimes Unit investigating crash on North Clinton Avenue and Avenue D

13WHAM#256 in United States
RPD Major Crimes Unit investigating crash on North Clinton Avenue and Avenue D
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Advertisement

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department's Major Crimes Unit is investigating a crash on the city's north side.The collision happened around 8 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of North Clinton Avenue and Avenue

Police responding to a major crash on North Clinton Avenue and Avenue D, Sunday Nov. 15, 2026. Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department's Major Crimes Unit is investigating a crash on the city's north side.

Police responded to the collision around 8 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of North Clinton Avenue and Avenue D and blocked off surrounding streets.78-year-old Rochester woman pushed to the ground and robbed, according to policeSeneca Park Zoo has welcomed a new giraffe that will temporarily call Rochester home before moving to Canada. Canandaigua’s German-style Christkindl market ended its 20-year run at Granger Homestead, featuring 150+ vendors and big holiday crowds.

Advertisement

Organizers say it outgrew the site and are seeking a new local venue. Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department's Major Crimes Unit is investigating a crash on the city's north side. The collision happened around 8 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of North Clinton Avenue and Avenue

13WHAM#256 in United States

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Advertisement

More on United States News

See all

LAPD’s plan to install license plate readers on Western Avenue hits roadblock

LAPD’s plan to install automated license plate readers on Western Avenue stalls after Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martínez's office rejects Axon camera donation.

latimes

Latest News · United States

See all
Up nextLAPD’s plan to install license plate readers on Western Avenue hits roadblock