Royals' Top Prospect Zion Rose Is Raking in the Arizona Fall League

One of the top picks in the 2026 MLB Draft is already turning heads this fall. Kansas City Royals outfield prospect Zion Rose was named the latest Arizona Fall

Jun 15, 2025; Omaha, Neb. , USA; Louisville Cardinals left fielder Zion Rose hits an RBI single against the Arizona Wildcats during the second inning at Charles Schwab Field.

Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectArizona Fall League Hitter of the Week on Tuesday. During the fifth week of the fall season, the 21-year-old hit .429 and led the league with seven RBIs, an .857 slugging percentage, and a 1.457 OPS. In 16 games this fall, Rose is hitting .322 with two home runs, 16 RBIs, 14 stolen bases, and 18 runs scored.

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The young outfielder also has a 1.002 OPS so far, which ranks eighth overall in the 2026season. Despite being drafted just four months ago, the top prospect is making plenty of noise heading into his first full season in the minors next year. Louisville designated hitter Zion Rose smiles after hitting a double against Vanderbilt during the third inning at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn. , Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectout of the University of Louisville. He was the second outfielder drafted this year, only behind LSU's Derek Curiel, who went fifth overall to the. In three seasons at Louisville, the right-handed hitter posted a .358 batting average, a .438 on-base percentage, and a 1.023 OPS with 24 home runs, 146 RBIs, and 65 stolen bases in 146 games.just under two months after being drafted.

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And in 19 High-A games, the 6-foot-1 outfielder hit .268 with one homer, 11 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases. With 14 stolen bases this fall, the first-rounder has swiped 28 bags in 35 games across the minors and theAlthough Rose only got a brief taste of minor league action this year, the fact that he jumped straight to High-A suggests he'll likely begin 2027 back at that level.

But if he sees immediate success early next season, the top prospect could be a candidate to quickly make his Double-A debut. Either way, the young outfielder should be an exciting talent forJustin Binkowski is a lifelong baseball fan returning to cover the sport he loves after spending nearly a decade writing about video games.

Before his time as managing editor at Dot Esports, Binkowski attended King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA, where he was also a relief pitcher on the school's baseball team. While in college, Binkowski was a media relations intern for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders during the 2014 season.