It was announced Wednesday that the Kansas City Royals have signed former Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm.

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves in the tenth inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park.

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectWhen Kansas City traded Garcia, many wondered who would fill that role. Would the Royals turn to internal options such as Nick Loftin, or would they look outside the organization for another piece? In this case, Kansas City utilized the free-agent market and is now welcoming Bohm to the organization.

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Bohm spent the first seven seasons of his major league career with the Philadelphia Phillies, where he established himself as a consistent run producer. The 30-year-old was most recently named an All-Star during the 2024 season. The right-handed hitter finished this past season batting .249 with 15 home runs and 88 RBIs across 155 games.