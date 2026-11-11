Royals' First-Round Pick Zion Rose Continues to Impress in Arizona Fall League

The Kansas City Royals have yet another reason to be excited about their most recent first-round pick, Zion Rose. As the Arizona Fall League continues, so does

Louisville’s Zion Rose hit a home run against Kentucky at Jim Patterson Stadium in the 119th Battle of the Bluegrass. April 21, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The Kansas City Royals have yet another reason to be excited about their most recent first-round pick, Zion Rose.

As the Arizona Fall League continues, so does outfielder Rose's production at the plate.. The 21-year-old finished the week with a .429 batting average, a .600 on-base percentage and an .857 slugging percentage, turning in an eye-catching 1.457 OPS. Kansas City's No. 6 prospect also tallied seven RBIs while recording six hits in 14 at-bats during that stretch.

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Along the way, he added a double, a triple and a home run, showcasing his ability to stretch hits and collect extra-base hits. Rose was doing everything this past week. Along with his extra-base hits, he also showcased his speed, stealing six bases without being caught. His ability to be a threat on the basepaths has been another notable part of his performance.

This type of production has been consistent throughout the Fall League, as the sixth overall pick has been swinging the bat well all fall. Through 16 games, Rose is slashing .322/.494/.508 with two home runs, 16 RBIs and 14 stolen bases. Rose's combination of speed, on-base ability and overall production is something that is exactly what Kansas City needs.

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Especially when it comes to the outfield, Rose brings a lot to the table and can affect the game in multiple ways. The prospect is giving the Royals another encouraging look at what their first-round pick could bring and how he could impact the organization moving forward. Brian Sparks is a graduate of the University of Missouri–Kansas City with a background in digital journalism and sports media.

Born and raised in Kansas City, he brings experience in writing, radio, and social media to sports coverage across multiple digital platforms. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.