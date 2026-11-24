The Kansas City Royals signed veteran left-handed pitcher Caleb Thielbar to help bolster a bullpen in desperate need of reinforcements.

Sep 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Caleb Thielbar pitches against the Miami Marlins during the eleventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Kansas City Royals are keeping their foot on the gas when it comes to addressing their offseason needs.

Pitching has been the main topic of discussion regarding areas the Royals need to bolster, and they just made another move to do so. Kansas City signed left-handed reliever Caleb Thielbar to a one-year, $3.25 million major league contract. The 39-year-old brings 10 years of major league experience to the Royals' bullpen after spending time with the Minnesota Twins and Chicago Cubs.

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Thielbar appeared in 58 games for the Cubs during the 2026 season, posting a 3-4 record with a 4.86 ERA across 50 innings. He also recorded 60 strikeouts, averaging 10.8 per nine innings. Despite his age, Thielbar has remained a consistent presence out of the bullpen in recent years. Since 2021, the southpaw has made at least 55 appearances in five of six seasons.

While his ERA may have been elevated this season, that shouldn't take away from the success he has had in recent years. Just one year earlier, in 2025, Thielbar posted a 2.64 ERA across 58 innings while recording 56 strikeouts. Thielbar doesn't overpower hitters with his velocity, as that's not what makes him effective. Instead, the left-hander relies on a four-pitch mix to generate swings and misses and record strikeouts.

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His four-pitch mix consists of a four-seam fastball, curveball, slider and sweeper. Using those offerings, Thielbar posted a 35.8% chase rate, 28.9% whiff rate and 28.4% strikeout rate during the 2026 season,Thielbar will turn 40 in January, setting up an interesting milestone if he takes the mound for Kansas City in 2027.

Should the left-hander appear in a game, he would become just the fourth player in franchise history to pitch at age 40 or older, joining Rich Hill, Gene Garber and Gaylord Perry. This signing adds much-needed bullpen depth while also bringing an experienced left-handed arm to Kansas City. Brian Sparks is a graduate of the University of Missouri–Kansas City with a background in digital journalism and sports media.

Born and raised in Kansas City, he brings experience in writing, radio, and social media to sports coverage across multiple digital platforms. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.