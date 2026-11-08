Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. Wins Heart & Hustle Award for Third Consecutive Season

Royals superstar shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. won the Heart & Hustle Award on Friday for the third consecutive year.

Sep 19, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. rounds third base on his way to scoring a run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning at PNC Park.

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Kansas City Royals superstar shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. gave the club another reason to celebrate. Witt has been named the winner of theThe Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association announced Witt as the winner Friday. The shortstop is the 21st recipient of the award, which recognizes an active player who demonstrates a passion for baseball and upholds the values, traditions and spirit of the game.

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Witt has done just that, continuing to establish himself as one of baseball's best since making his major league debut in 2022. Throughout his career, his impact has extended beyond the field, making a lasting impression on both the Royals' clubhouse and the city of Kansas City. The 2026 season was another productive year for the shortstop. The 26-year-old slashed .281/.359/.441 with 18 home runs, 33 doubles, 54 RBIs and 45 stolen bases.

He also posted a 7.0 fWAR, which ranked second in all of baseball. Witt is a true five-tool player, impacting the game in every facet. Defensively, he recorded 24 outs above average. His production throughout the season has also earned him a spot as a finalist for the American League MVP award.

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This latest recognition further highlights the type of player Witt is. Not only does he perform at an elite level, but he also plays the game the right way. As a role model on and off the field, Witt continues to strengthen his importance within the Kansas City organization. Brian Sparks is a graduate of the University of Missouri–Kansas City with a background in digital journalism and sports media.

Born and raised in Kansas City, he brings experience in writing, radio, and social media to sports coverage across multiple digital platforms. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.