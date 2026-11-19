Designer Amanda Wakeley shares key tips for autumn and winter fashion, highlighting wool coats in burgundy and stylish blouses to emulate royal elegance on a budget.

Renowned fashion designer Amanda Wakeley has outlined the definitive strategies for achieving polished and practical winter wardrobes inspired by the British royal family. Wakeley, who is widely recognized for her work with the late Princess Diana, emphasizes that successful cold-weather dressing relies on a combination of polish, proportion, and purpose rather than mere imitation. Her guidance suggests that garments must not only look aesthetically pleasing but also serve functional roles such as providing warmth and allowing for ease of movement during public engagements.

Wakeley's Advice on Wool Coats

Amanda Wakeley identifies the sturdy wool coat as the essential foundation of any royal-inspired winter style. She advises that this category of garment should be considered a significant investment due to its longevity and versatility in a wardrobe. The designer specifically recommends looking for coats that feature a strong shoulder line, armholes designed for unrestricted movement, and a length that complements both trousers and dresses. Furthermore, she notes that the fabric must feel luxurious against the skin, ensuring comfort throughout the day while maintaining a structured silhouette.

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The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, frequently exemplifies this approach by wearing jewel-toned woollen coats from high-end designers such as Alexander McQueen. Most recently, she wore an emerald-green coat during a royal visit to Northern Ireland. Similarly, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, opted for a burgundy cashmere coat by Joseph during a visit to Nottingham with Prince Harry. This specific shade of red has been described as the new royal purple, a choice Meghan made to create a monochromatic and impactful outfit.

Accessing this level of style does not necessarily require spending large sums of money. Princess Kate has previously worn a charcoal grey wool maxi coat from Jigsaw priced at £389. She has worn this specific item on several occasions, including in September of last year. Although the grey version is no longer available, the same coat design is currently offered in navy and khaki colors. For those seeking alternatives, the Joseph Dona Coat is available for £1,495, while near matches include the Reiss Double-Breasted Coat at £350 and the Hobbs Longline Wrap Coat at £379.

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Budget-conscious shoppers have numerous options that mirror the royal aesthetic without the premium price tags. The George Studio Edit Trench Coat is available for just £50, and the Nobody's Child Osakan Coat is priced at £135.20, down from £169. The Jigsaw Wool Mix City Coat matches the royal favorite at £389, while the Reiss Marlowe Longline Coat offers a similar look for £350. Other accessible choices include the Monsoon Elise Funnel Neck Coat for £160 and the John Lewis Wool Blend Coat for £119.20, reduced from £149.

Stylish Blouses for Layering

Both Princess Kate and Meghan Markle regularly utilize stylish blouses to elevate simple outfits, adding texture and interest to their ensembles. During a visit to Pulborough Village Hall in September last year, Kate paired a silk tie-neck blouse from Reiss with grey Ralph Lauren trousers. She has utilized similar color-blocking techniques on other occasions, introducing muted tones through tie-neck designs. A high-necked, frilled blouse can be worn effectively underneath a woolly knit or a heavy coat, providing both warmth and visual depth.

Earlier this year, Kate styled a £75 Holland Cooper pie-crust blouse beneath a boxy grey blazer. This layering technique is highly practical for cooler weather, as combining different textures adds character to the overall look. Kate also demonstrated her willingness to incorporate color, wearing a pink gingham House of Brora blouse in June 2022. Photos from that time showed her baking with her children for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, where she paired the shirt with light wash jeans.

Consumers looking to replicate this style can choose a blouse that adds texture, such as silk or satin, or select an item that works well with a jumper layered over it. Exact matches include the Reiss Matte-Silk Blouse for £230 and the Holland Cooper Audley Lace Blouse for £75, though the latter is currently out of stock. The Brora Gingham Blouse is available for £129, matching the style previously worn by the Princess.

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Near matches and budget-friendly alternatives are widely available in the current market. The Hobbs Emmy Blouse is priced at £99, while the Mint Velvet Pussybow Blouse is also £99. For those seeking more affordable options, the Mango Tie Neck Blouse costs £45.99, and the H&M Frill-Trimmed Cotton Blouse is £21.84, reduced from £27.99. The Nobody's Child Blair Gingham Blouse is available for £39.99, down from £52, and the Miss Selfridge Gingham Shirt is priced at £30, offering versatile pieces for everyday wear.