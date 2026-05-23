Royal Windsor Horse Show Tragedy: Calls for Safety Review After Young Female Soldier's Death

After a young female soldier, Lance Bombardier Ciara Sullivan, part of the King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, died after allegedly being dragged under a heavy gun carriage during a display witnessed by King Charles, there have been calls for a review of the show's safety procedures.

The Royal Windsor Horse Show , an annual event, has faced public scrutiny due to a tragic incident involving Lance Bombardier Ciara Sullivan , a member of the King's Troop , Royal Horse Artillery , who died after allegedly being dragged under a heavy gun carriage during a May 15 display witnessed by King Charles and other members of the Royal Family.

The carriage, weighing over a ton, was pulled at speed by a team of six horses, and she was said to have been in the back row, closest to it, when the incident occurred. Various online videos and comments from friends and relatives claim that she was killed by the carriage rather than the initial fall.

Critics argue that the continued use of such dangerous and outdated equipment in public performances raises serious safety concerns, and that tragic accidents should prompt a review of horse displays and traditional headgear





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Royal Windsor Horse Show Troop Royal Horse Artillery Army Ciara Sullivan Gun Carriage Horse Show Fatal Accident Safety Issues Horse Displays Headgear Critical Safety Concerns Attire

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