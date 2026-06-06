Royal Wedding: Princess of Wales Shines at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling Nuptials

The Princess of Wales captivated onlookers with her elegant style at the wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling in Gloucestershire. The event brought together senior royals including King Charles and Queen Camilla, while notable absences included Prince Harry and Prince Andrew.

The Princess of Wales looked effortlessly elegant as she joined members of the Royal Family at the wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling today.

Kate, 44, was the picture of poise as she arrived at Gloucestershire's All Saint's Church in a Rouland Mouret £750 dress and straw hat, alongside the Prince of Wales, 43. The future Queen arrived for the nuptials of Princess Anne's son, 48, and his NHS nurse bride, 45, and was met with loud cheers from the crowd who had gathered for the historic occasion.

The royal couple were joined by the King and Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, alongside Zara Tindall. Camilla beamed as she waved to well-wishers in a glamorous butter yellow hat and matching coat dress, while Zara, sister of the groom, stood out in a Rebecca Vallence dress and made a bold statement with silver heels to match.

Princess Beatrice was among the first guests to arrive, seen driving in the passenger seat of a Range Rover and dressed in a floral green piece while sharing an umbrella with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The wedding ceremony took place at All Saints Church in Kemble, near Cirencester, not far from Princess Anne's home at Gatcombe Park.

The festivities were organized by Bentley's Entertainments, a prestigious firm known for orchestrating David and Victoria Beckham's wedding, multiple events for Sir Elton John, and Princess Eugenie's nuptials. Peter Phillips, who is 19th in line to the British throne, publicly announced his divorce from his first wife, Autumn Kelly, in 2020. He found love again with Harriet Sperling, a fellow divorcee, in May 2024.

Harriet, a pediatric nurse specialist for the NHS, has a 13-year-old daughter named Georgina from a previous relationship. The bride herself boasts wealthy connections, being related to the Duke of Gloucester through her late father, Rupert Sperling. Born Harriet Eleanor Sander to Mary Hoskins and Rupert Sanders, she has three siblings: Nicholas, Louisa, and Rebecca.

Peter proposed in August 2025 with a sparkling ring designed by the same jeweler behind Queen Elizabeth II's 1946 engagement ring, a subtle tribute to his beloved grandmother. The guest list featured many senior royals, but notable absences included Prince Harry and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, is said to have not spoken to Peter in years, and the presence of his estranged brother, the Prince of Wales, at the Cotswolds event likely played a part in his absence. Meanwhile, Andrew was reportedly not invited to the private ceremony as the monarchy continues to distance itself from the fallout surrounding his long-running scandal linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Despite these absences, the wedding was a joyous occasion, with the bride and groom expressing their delight. In a statement announcing their engagement, they said both families were delighted. Harriet has spoken openly about the importance of faith in her life, revealing how Christianity helped her through the challenges of single motherhood. She previously stated that her faith was always in her but became more relevant after the end of a seven-year relationship.

The wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling marks another chapter in the royal family's history, blending tradition with modern romance





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