Royal Wedding: Peter Phillips Marries Harriet Sperling in Classic Rolls-Royce

Peter Phillips, son of Princess Anne, married Harriet Sperling in a ceremony at All Saints Church. The couple departed in the same limited edition Rolls-Royce Phantom IV that carried Meghan Markle to her 2018 wedding. The historic car, originally for Queen Elizabeth, has been used by royals for decades. The bride wore a Pragnell family tiara, and notable royals including King Charles and Queen Camilla attended, while Prince Harry and Prince Andrew were absent.

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling were whisked away after their wedding in the same limited edition Rolls-Royce that Meghan Markle arrived at St George's Chapel when she married Prince Harry eight years ago.

Princess Anne's son, 48, and his NHS nurse bride, 45, left All Saints Church in the luxurious Phantom IV - one of 18 made by Rolls-Royce between 1950 and 1956 exclusively for royalty or heads of state. The happy couple were pictured sharing a kiss in the backseat of the sleek claret and black car and smiling at their waving wedding guests.

It was the same car in which Meghan was pictured for the first time on her wedding day in May 2018, joined by her mother. The plush vehicle was ordered as a personal car for the late Queen Elizabeth when she was still a princess and was delivered to her and Prince Philip in July 1950. It had been fitted with a specially modified driver's seat to accommodate the then Prince of Edinburgh if he wished to drive it.

Originally, it was in Valentine Green with a red pinstripe, but it was repainted to the Royal livery of Royal Claret and Black, seen on Royal Daimlers. The Queen was driven in the Phantom to Westminster Abbey for the presentation of Maundy Money - her first royal engagement - in April 1952.

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling were whisked away after their wedding in the same limited edition Rolls-Royce that Meghan Markle arrived at St George's Chapel when she married Prince Harry eight years ago It was the same car in which Meghan was pictured for the first time on her wedding day in May 2018, joined by her mother Meghan Markle leaves the Cliveden House Hotel, accompanied by her mother, Doria Ragland, ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 Over the years, it has been used by various members of the British royal family for countless high-profile events and State occasions, with King Charles seen using it frequently since his accession.

Harriet was the perfect blushing bride in a white Emilia Wickstead gown and a family tiara. Her priceless diamond tiara is known as the ‘Pragnell’ family tiara and has been worn by generations of the British jewellery firm, including at the Coronation of both King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II.

The design incorporates both the Edwardian and Deco periods and highlights a festoon of glittering leaves with floral motifs, and is very similar to a tiara owned by The Princess Royal, in the official photograph celebrating her 50th birthday in 2000. She teamed her stunning wedding dress, featuring a square neckline and lace detailing, with Jimmy Choo shoes and Pragnell earrings. Her hair was kept in an elegant bun to best showcase the shimmering tiara.

Elsewhere, Harriet’s bridal bouquet was created by renowned floral artist Millie Richardson which included sweet peas, myrtle and lily of the valley. The myrtle is both a family tradition in Harriet’s family and the Royal Family alike, with its symbolic meaning of love, beauty, and peace. The service was led by the Reverend Dr Steve Bullock of All Saints Parish Church, with the marriage blessing and address by the Reverend Nicky Gumbel.

Guests included the bride and groom's parents and siblings, such as Peter's half-sister Stephanie Hosier with her husband William, and Peter and Stephanie's father Captain Mark Phillips, the ex husband of Princess Anne. However, one member of the Royal Family noticeably absent from the celebrations was the groom's cousin, Prince Harry.

The Montecito-based Duke of Sussex, 41, is said to have 'not spoken in years' to Peter, and sources say the presence of his estranged brother, Prince William, at the event will also inevitably have played a part. The happy couple were pictured sharing a kiss in the backseat of the sleek claret and black car and smiling at their waving wedding guests No raining on their parade! The newlyweds looked delighted after their ceremony Looking the part!

The bride opted for a traditional white lace gown for her big day, while her groom looked smart in a suit The Princess of Wales, 44, was the picture of poise as she arrived at Gloucestershire's All Saints Church in a Rouland Mouret £750 dress and Jane Taylor hat, alongside the Prince of Wales, 43 A royal wave from King Charles as he arrived at the wedding this afternoon Queen Camilla arrived with King Charles for the ceremony, though the royal couple made a swift departure following the wedding to attend Epsom Derby Princess Anne donned a floral dress and yellow jacket as she braved the rain at the wedding today Meanwhile, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was reportedly not invited to the ceremony as the monarchy continues its efforts to distance itself from the fallout surrounding his long-running scandal linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The King and Queen were the first to depart the wedding, being whisked off to a waiting helicopter for a flight to Epsom in time for the Derby at 4pm. As the bells of All Saints Church rang, the crowd - made up of around 300 well-wishers - cheered loudly and the assembled guests formed an impromptu umbrella guard of honour so that the bride and groom could emerge almost dry for photographs outside.

Peter and Harriet stood beneath a huge white umbrella with their three bridesmaids behind waving to the crowd before making their exit in a vintage Rolls Royce. Shortly afterwards, Kate and William drew more cheers from the crowd as they too were driven off in a black Audi with a police escort behind.

Peter, whose right-hand man for the ceremony was his long-time childhood friend, Mr Andrew Tucker, and Harriet were later joined by their family and close friends for their wedding reception at Gatcombe Park, home to The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Lawrence. Both the church wedding and reception were organised by longstanding and trusted event curator Peregrine Armstrong-Jones of Bentley’s Entertainments.

The wedding flowers and the floral archways to the church and wedding reception were designed and installed by the renowned floral artist Millie, using a wide range of locally sourced, English-grown flowers, with a brief to ensure they were sustainably minded and eco-conscious. All the flowers from the church will be shared amongst the local community who have supported the couple through the planning of the day.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of well-wishers who had spent hours waiting for a glimpse of the bride gave three ecstatic cheers once she finally stepped out at the venue in Kemble, near Cirencester, today. Mercifully, the intermittent rain, which had been threatening a more serious downpour, stopped altogether for a few minutes as the bridal procession made its way into the church.

Despite the prospect of torrential downpours, scores of fans took their place hours before the wedding of Peter and Harriet, hoping to catch a glimpse of the royals.





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Peter Phillips Harriet Sperling Rolls-Royce Phantom IV Meghan Markle Royal Wedding Pragnell Tiara King Charles Queen Camilla Prince Harry Prince Andrew

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