Royal Wedding Highlights: Beulah Fashion Steals the Spotlight at Peter Phillips' Nuptials

At the royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling, fashion took a front seat as guests like Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs showcased the beloved British brand Beulah. The event, attended by senior royals, also marked notable absences and celebrated the rise of a homegrown label favored by the monarchy.

The royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling saw an array of high-society guests, with fashion taking center stage. Among the first to arrive at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, was Lady Natasha Rufus Isaics, co-founder of the distinguished brand Beulah.

She was greeted by Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, who chose an elegant pastel blue midi dress with bell sleeves from Beulah for the occasion. The Duchess is a known devotee of the label, owning the same style in four additional colors: red, white, yellow, and coral. She previously wore the dress to the VE Day Service of Thanksgiving in 2023, this time pairing it with a Jane Taylor hat and Prada heels.

Beulah, founded in 2010 by Lady Natasha and Lavinia Brennan, has cemented itself as a staple among the British aristocracy and royal family. The Princess of Wales and Princess Beatrice are notable patrons, with Kate Middleton having worn the brand's Sonia dress in baby blue to a charity polo match. Harriet Sperling, a 45-year-old NHS paediatric nurse specialist, also embraced Beulah, wearing a butter yellow dress to Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot.

She stunningly wore an Emilia Wickstead bridal gown for the ceremony. The congregation included King Charles and Queen Camilla, the Princess of Wales and Prince of Wales, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie with their husbands, and Zara Tindall with her family. Prince Harry was notably absent, with reports indicating a long-standing estrangement from the groom, while Prince Andrew was not invited due to ongoing scandal.

The event underscored the intersection of royal tradition, personal style, and the rising prominence of British fashion houses like Beulah





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