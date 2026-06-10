Royal wedding fashion showdown: men lead the poll as Princess of Wales' dress divides readers

A Daily Mail poll of Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips' wedding guests reveals the Prince of Wales and other male royals topping the best‑dressed list, while the Princess of Wales' outfit receives mixed reactions.

Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips tied the knot in a sun‑drenched ceremony at All Saints Church in Kemble, turning the event into a showcase for the style‑savvy members of Britain's aristocracy and the Royal Family.

The wedding quickly became a talking point not only for the union itself but for the fashion statements made by the guests. The Daily Mail opened an online poll that let readers rate each outfit, and the results revealed a surprising hierarchy of style approval. While the ladies's ensembles sparked heated debate, the gentlemen dominated the top of the leaderboard.

The Prince of Wales claimed the highest score among the men, followed closely by Mike Tindall, husband of Zara Tindall, then Jack Brooksbank, husband of Princess Eugenie, and Edoardo Mapelli‑Mozzi, husband of Princess Beatrice. Their votes hovered in the mid‑80s percent range, reflecting a broad consensus that their coordinated looks - crisp suits, tasteful waistcoats and a subtle navy motif - resonated with the public.

Prince William, who arrived in Kemble in a sharply cut jacket paired with a blue waistcoat and matching tie, also received strong approval, reinforcing the appeal of classic British tailoring at such a high‑profile event. The women's fashion, by contrast, proved far more polarising. The Princess of Wales was photographed in a £750 cream‑coloured boucle dress by Roland Mouret, complemented by a recycled boater hat from Jane Taylor and sparkling Kiki McDonough earrings.

While the look amassed 799 positive votes, it was nearly matched by 731 negative votes, resulting in a modest 52.20 % approval rating - a stark contrast to her husband's 84.60 % score. Other female guests experienced a wide spectrum of reactions. The highest‑rated lady's attire was a guest's blue and red floral gown, paired with a cream hat and practical wedges, which earned a solid 74.70 % approval.

Conversely, a striking yellow lace mini‑dress accessorised with purple accents was the most disliked outfit, managing only 18.70 % positive feedback. The poll also highlighted other notable entries, such as Princess Anne's light pink gown, Queen Camilla's bright pink frock and Princess Beatrice's red dress, each receiving varying degrees of support.

The poll's detailed breakdown listed every guest and their corresponding positive percentages, ranging from the Prince of Wales at 84.60 % down to the least favoured yellow lace mini‑dress at 18.70 %. The full ranking sparked extensive discussion across social media, with readers debating the merits of traditional versus contemporary styling, the role of sustainable fashion choices, and the influence of royal protocol on personal expression.

The Daily Mail encouraged further participation, inviting readers to vote on both the best‑ and worst‑dressed guests as the poll continued into its second round. As the wedding festivities concluded, the fashion commentary proved that, for many observers, the attire of royal events provides a mirror for broader cultural conversations about taste, heritage and modernity





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