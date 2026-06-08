Royal Wedding Fashion: Kate, Sophie, Beatrice, and Zara Shine at Peter Phillips' Nuptials

A detailed look at the elegant and coordinated outfits worn by senior royal women at the wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling, highlighting designers, accessories, and where to find similar styles.

The wedding season continues with a high-profile royal union. Peter Phillips , the son of Princess Anne and the King's nephew, married Harriet Sperling in an intimate ceremony at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire.

The event was attended by the King, Queen, and other senior members of the Royal Family. The bride looked radiant in a custom ivory lace gown designed by Emilia Wickstead, and she wore the Pragnell family tiara. The royal guests adhered to a sophisticated, coordinated colour palette of camel, green, and blue tones. The Princess of Wales led the fashion narrative, choosing a cream-coloured bouclé dress by Roland Mouret.

Her ensemble, with a fit-and-flare silhouette, belted waist, and pleated skirt, was widely praised, successfully navigating the delicate etiquette of avoiding white while still making a stunning statement. She accessorised with a Jane Taylor Hera straw hat, a Forever New woven clutch, Rupert Sanderson nude court shoes, and Kiki McDonough morganite drop earrings. Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, wore a pale blue Beulah Yahvi dress, a piece she owns in multiple colours and which remains available for purchase.

Her look was complemented by recycled accessories, including Prada pumps, a Jane Taylor hat, and a Sophie Habsburg bag. Princess Beatrice chose a floral print in green, wearing her beloved Emilia Wickstead Brita dress, a design that offers a timeless silhouette. She accessorised with an Aquazzura twist clutch and nude Jennifer Chamandi pumps. Zara Tindall selected a Rebecca Vallance Violetta dress in a soft lavender, featuring a pencil silhouette, dramatic puffed sleeves, and bow detailing.

She paired it with Hector Lion silver mosaic earrings, an Anya Hindmarch clutch, and Emmy London Rebecca pumps, refreshed with coordinating shoe clips





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Royal Wedding Peter Phillips Harriet Sperling Princess Of Wales Sophie Duchess Of Edinburgh Princess Beatrice Zara Tindall Wedding Fashion Emilia Wickstead Roland Mouret Beulah Rebecca Vallance Outfit Recreations

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