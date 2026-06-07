Royal Wedding Fashion Highlights: Beulah Founder and Duchess Sophie in Style

At the royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling, Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs of Beulah London attended alongside Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, who wore a pastel blue Beulah dress. Kate Middleton also owns a version of the dress. The event featured many royals, including King Charles and Queen Camilla, but Prince Harry and Prince Andrew were absent.

The royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling on Saturday at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, was a high-society affair marked by elegant fashion and notable guests.

Among the early arrivals was Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs, co-founder of the distinguished fashion brand Beulah, who arrived wearing one of her own designs. She was greeted by Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, who herself donned a beautiful pastel blue midi dress from the same label.

The Duchess, married to Prince Edward, the King's younger brother, is a well-known devotee of Beulah, owning that particular dress in five different colors: red, white, yellow, coral, and the pastel blue she wore to the wedding. She paired it with a Jane Taylor hat and Prada heels in the same shade, looking elegant as ever.

The dress, a timeless piece with flamboyant bell sleeves, had been seen previously at the VE Day Service of Thanksgiving in Westminster in May last year. Lady Natasha's own dress, a patterned Beulah design, was also owned by Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Kate had worn the baby-blue Sonia dress to support Prince William at a charity polo match in the summer of 2023.

Beulah London, founded in 2010 by Lady Natasha and Lavinia Brennan, has become a must-have label among the upper echelons of society. The brand's popularity extends to other royals, including Princess Beatrice and even the bride herself. Harriet Sperling, a 45-year-old paediatric nurse specialist for the NHS, wore a Beulah dress in butter yellow to Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot last July. On her wedding day, she stunned in an Emilia Wickstead bridal gown.

Lady Natasha expressed her delight in seeing the Royal Family wearing Beulah, calling it a real honour to support smaller British businesses. The wedding was a true family affair, with King Charles and Queen Camilla, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie with their husbands, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh among the congregation. The Prince and Princess of Wales were also present, with Kate looking effortlessly chic in a £750 Roland Mouret dress and a Jane Taylor hat.

William appeared smart in a blue waistcoat and matching tie. The couple were met with cheers from well-wishers gathered outside. Zara Tindall, the groom's sister, attended with her husband Mike Tindall and their three children, Mia, Lena, and Lucas. Zara stood out in a Rebecca Vallance dress with bold silver heels.

Queen Camilla beamed in a butter yellow hat and matching coat dress. However, notably absent was Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, who has reportedly not spoken to Peter in years, and whose estranged relationship with Prince William likely influenced his absence.

Additionally, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was not invited, as the monarchy continues to distance itself from the scandal surrounding his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This wedding, one of the biggest royal occasions this year, highlighted the blend of tradition and modernity, with the fashion choices reflecting both personal style and support for British designers.

The groom, as the eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and 19th in line to the throne, was surrounded by loving family, creating a memorable celebration. The presence of so many royals and the careful choreography of fashion statements underscored the significance of the event, even as certain family dynamics played out behind the scenes.

Overall, the day was a testament to the enduring appeal of royal weddings, attracting attention not only for the union itself but for the stories woven into the fabric of the guests' attire





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