King Charles and the Royal Family celebrate the wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling, marking a rare happy gathering amidst recent family tensions. The ceremony in Gloucestershire featured heartfelt moments, elegant fashion, and the warm presence of the Prince and Princess of Wales, offering a much-needed display of goodwill.

The Royal Family gathered for a joyful occasion, the wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling , providing a much-needed moment of happiness and unity. King Charles and Queen Camilla, along with other senior royals, were seen smiling and interacting warmly with guests.

The ceremony took place at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire. Notable absentees included Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, and Prince Harry, whose relationships with the family have been strained. The weather was rainy, but the couple and guests made the best of it, with Peter and Harriet posing under an umbrella for photos.

Harriet, a 45-year-old NHS nurse, wore a white lace dress by Emilia Wickstead, while Kate, Princess of Wales, wore a cream boucle Roland Mouret dress and a boater hat. The bride was walked down the aisle by her brother Nicholas in memory of their late father. After the ceremony, the couple kissed and departed in a vintage Rolls-Royce. The King and Queen left early to attend the Derby at Epsom.

The reception was held at Gatcombe Park, home of Princess Anne. Royal fans cheered for the Prince and Princess of Wales, who appeared particularly elegant. The event was a positive public display of family cohesion amidst recent challenges





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