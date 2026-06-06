Royal Wedding Blends Families: Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling Tie the Knot as Their Daughters Shine as Bridesmaids

Peter Phillips, grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, married Harriet Sperling in Gloucestershire, with their daughters serving as bridesmaids, symbolizing a blended family united by love.

The village of Kemble in Gloucestershire was the setting for a deeply personal royal wedding as Peter Phillips, the 19th in line to the British throne, married Harriet Sperling on a crisp autumn day.

The ceremony at All Saints Church brought together not just the couple but also their families, most notably their three daughters, who played a central role as bridesmaids. Georgina, 14, Harriet's daughter from a previous marriage, joined Peter's daughters, Savannah, 15, and Isla, 14, whom he shares with his ex-wife Autumn Kelly. The trio arrived in elegant dresses, their smiles reflecting the joy of the occasion as they helped the bride with her veil and gown.

This wedding marked the formal union of two families, blending the girls into a new sisterhood that had already been forged over years of friendship and shared experiences, including playing together on the same hockey team. The bond among the teenagers was evident as they walked into the church, exuding a grace that belied their ages and drawing admiration from the guests, which included several members of the Royal Family.

The wedding was the culmination of a whirlwind romance that began in early 2024. Peter and Harriet were first seen together at the Badminton Horse Trials in May, and their relationship quickly became serious. By August, they announced their engagement, with Peter presenting Harriet a ring designed by the same jeweler who created the late Queen Elizabeth II's iconic engagement ring in 1946.

The couple's families expressed their delight, and friends described the romance as moving at pace, noting how comfortable the pair appeared together. For Harriet, a single mother who had raised Georgina on her own while working on the NHS frontline, the wedding represented a new chapter. In a moving essay published in Women Alive in March 2024, she had written about the unique challenges and strengths of single motherhood, describing a bond forged in struggles and victories.

She confessed that it had often felt hard to imagine anyone else entering their lives, but the arrival of Peter and his daughters had brought unexpected joy and a new sense of family. The ceremony itself was a intimate affair, attended by close family and friends, including Peter's sister Zara Tindall and her husband Mike, as well as other senior royals.

The bride wore a glamorous gown, and the girls took their duties seriously, having rehearsed the day before by pretending to hold a veil at the venue. The wedding also highlighted the growing bond between the families, with Georgina having only met the Royal Family at Balmoral the previous year. Now, as sisters, Savannah, Isla, and Georgina are set to become firm friends and supporters of one another.

The event was a celebration of love and blending, and it underscored the theme of family unity that has become a hallmark of royal weddings. As the newlyweds left the church, the girls beamed with pride, marking the start of a new life together for the Phillips-Sperling clan. The wedding not only united Peter and Harriet but also wove together the threads of their separate lives into a tapestry of shared history and future promise





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