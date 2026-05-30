Royal Wedding Amidst Personal Turmoil: Peter Phillips to Marry Harriet Sperling

Peter Phillips, nephew of King Charles and Queen Camilla, is set to marry Harriet Sperling in an intimate royal wedding, but the event is clouded by controversy surrounding Sperling's ex-husband and his claims of being written out of the narrative.

The upcoming wedding of Peter Phillips , nephew of King Charles and Queen Camilla , to NHS nurse Harriet Sperling has been dubbed the society wedding of the year.

Set for next Saturday at All Saints' Church in Cirencester, the event is described as an intimate family affair, eschewing traditional elements like a carriage procession. While the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children are expected to play a central role, notable absentees include Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Andrew along with his family, following his fall from grace.

However, the celebration is overshadowed by personal turmoil linked to Sperling's previous marriage to fitness instructor Antonio "Dino" Sperling. According to sources, Dino Sperling feels marginalized and misrepresented, claiming he has repeatedly attempted to extend an olive branch but was rejected. He is portrayed as the villain in the narrative of their marriage's breakdown, which he contends was a shared failure.

Their daughter, Georgina, 13, is said to have grown close to Phillips's daughters from his first marriage, Savannah and Isla, but Dino has had no meaningful contact with her for about four years, a situation he describes as mental torture. Further complicating the emotional landscape is Dino's strained relationship with his own father, Domenico Di Martino, who has not spoken to him for nearly 25 years.

Di Martino believes his son's unresolved pain from their separation contributed to the failure of his marriage to Harriet. Despite his anguish, Dino reportedly wishes his ex-wife well, though he lacks closure on both his marriage and his paternal rift. The wedding, while poised to be a stately gathering amidst the Cotswolds' picturesque setting, thus carries a complex undercurrent of personal conflict and familial estrangement





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Peter Phillips Harriet Sperling Royal Wedding Antonio Sperling Dino Sperling King Charles Queen Camilla Prince Harry Meghan Markle Prince Andrew All Saints' Church Cirencester

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