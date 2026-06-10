Royal Wedding Absences: The Isolated Life of Captain Mark Phillips's Daughter Felicity

Peter Phillips's marriage to Harriet Sperling was marked by the notable absence of his half-sister Felicity Wade, highlighting a long-standing family estrangement stemming from Captain Mark Phillips's affair with Heather Tonkin.

The wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling on Saturday highlighted the complex family dynamics within the former royal household, particularly the conspicuous absence of several half-siblings.

While global attention focused on the absence of Prince Harry, another relative, Felicity Wade (née Tonkin), remained in Auckland, New Zealand. It is believed that the 40-year-old equine veterinarian has had minimal to no relationship with the Phillips family. Her existence stems from a brief affair between her father, Captain Mark Phillips, and New Zealand art teacher Heather Tonkin in 1984, while he was still married to Princess Anne.

Felicity grew up under the impression that her father was deceased until the age of eight, a falsehood allegedly maintained with the guidance of one of Mark Phillips's aides. Unlike her half-siblings Zara and Stephanie, Felicity did not attend the ceremony at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire. This absence is consistent with her non-attendance at previous family events, including Zara's 2011 wedding to Mike Tindall and Peter's first marriage to Autumn Kelly in 2008.

Her grandmother, Dr. Shirley Tonkin, publicly stated in 2011 that Zara had never been in touch with Felicity and that the family was content living separately, not even viewing televised royal weddings. Captain Phillips and Princess Anne divorced in 1992 after 19 years of marriage. Their children, Peter and Zara, are widely known. In 1985, Captain Phillips fathered Felicity with Heather Tonkin, whom he had met at a riding clinic in New Zealand in 1983.

After a night together at his hotel, Tonkin became pregnant. According to her accounts, Phillips urged an abortion upon learning the news. She chose to raise Felicity alone. Later, seeking financial support, Tonkin engaged lawyers, leading to secret maintenance payments of £6,000 per year from Phillips for five years, which he reportedly classified as an 'equestrian consultancy'.

When payments became inconsistent and Phillips refused to be named on the birth certificate, Tonkin made the matter public in 1991. The scandal emerged during a period of intense scrutiny on the monarchy due to the marital difficulties of Charles and Diana. Tonkin defended her decision, stating she acted for her child's future and sought a proper legal settlement.

The publicity forced a degree of acknowledgment but did not lead to a meaningful public relationship between Felicity and her paternal family. Felicity, now married to British polo player Tristan Wade and a mother herself, shares interests in equestrianism with her half-siblings but remains socially and publicly disconnected from the Phillips family line connected to the royal family





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Felicity Wade Mark Phillips Princess Anne Peter Phillips Zara Tindall Heather Tonkin Royal Family Estrangement Love Child Equine Veterinarian

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