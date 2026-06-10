Royal Wedding Absence Spotlights Decades-Long Estrangement Within Phillips Family

Peter Phillips's marriage to Harriet Sperling was attended by his half-sister Stephanie but not Felicity Wade, his secret-born sibling from his father's affair. The story explores the tangled history of Captain Mark Phillips's two extra-marital children and the resulting rifts that have kept Felicity and her family in New Zealand, largely isolated from the royal connections of her half-siblings.

The recent wedding of Peter Phillips to Harriet Sperling highlighted a notable absence within the extended royal family : his half-sister Felicity Wade (née Tonkin), the daughter of Captain Mark Phillips from a prior relationship.

Felicity, a specialist equine veterinarian living in Auckland, New Zealand, is believed to have had minimal contact with the Phillips family following a childhood marked by deception. Her mother, Heather Tonkin, reportedly led her to believe her father was deceased until she was eight, following advice from one of Mark Phillips's aides.

This foundational rupture appears to have persisted, as Felicity did not attend Peter's first wedding in 2008 nor Zara Phillips's wedding in 2011, with her grandmother stating at the time, 'Zara has never been in touch with her - nobody has.

' The situation stands in stark contrast to the relationship Peter shares with his other half-sibling, Stephanie Hosier (née Phillips), the daughter of Mark Phillips and his second wife, Sandy Pflueger. Stephanie, who attended the ceremony with her husband William Hosier, has been described by Peter as the 'best big brother out there,' underscoring the complex and varied dynamics within this branch of the royal family tree.

The origins of this estrangement trace back to 1984 when Captain Phillips, still married to Princess Anne, had a one-night stand with Heather Tonkin, a New Zealand art teacher, in an Auckland hotel. After Felicity's birth in August 1985, initial secret financial support of £6,000 per year, disguised as an 'equestrian consultancy,' eventually became erratic.

Heather Tonkin's public pursuit of a formal settlement in 1991, including threats of court action, ignited a scandal that deeply concerned palace officials amidst broader royal marital troubles. She stated then, 'I am doing what I am doing for my child. I hope and pray Mark will do the right thing.

' Felicity, now married to British polo player Tristan Wade and a mother herself, has reportedly chosen a private life, content with her family and career far from the British royal sphere, an existence seemingly defined by its deliberate separation from the lineage of her biological father





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Felicity Wade Mark Phillips Princess Anne Peter Phillips Zara Tindall Stephanie Phillips Heather Tonkin Royal Family Estrangement Love Child New Zealand

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