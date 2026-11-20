Teri Hatcher and Vanessa Williams dazzled at the 2026 Royal Variety Performance in London. Queen Camilla made her first appearance as Queen, joining stars like Idina Menzel and James Blunt for a night of glamour.

The 2026 Royal Variety Performance transformed London's Royal Albert Hall into a showcase of international entertainment royalty and pop culture icons on Friday night. Teri Hatcher and Vanessa Williams, celebrated for their iconic roles in Desperate Housewives, dominated the red carpet with bold fashion statements that set the tone for the prestigious annual event.

Teri Hatcher and Vanessa Williams Lead Red Carpet

Teri Hatcher, 61, captured attention in a plunging mustard caped dress that reached the floor, paired with a statement silver necklace and additional diamond jewellery. Her appearance highlighted her enduring screen presence as Susan Mayer, bringing a sense of classic Hollywood glamour to the evening.

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Vanessa Williams, 63, complemented her co-star with a strapless purple gown and a matching dramatic shawl. The singer and actress, known for her role as Renee Perry, posed warmly with fellow Devil Wears Prada musical star. She prepared to perform her hit Save The Best For Last, adding a musical dimension to her red carpet presence.

Queen Camilla Makes Historic Appearance

Queen Camilla attended the event for the first time in her capacity as Queen, arriving alongside King Charles III. The King serves as the sole Patron of the Royal Variety Charity, underscoring the royal family's continued support for the performing arts. The Queen wore an elegant navy gown paired with a coordinating floor-length shawl, maintaining a dignified and regal aesthetic throughout the evening.

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King Charles III joined Queen Camilla as they entered the venue, highlighting the monarchy's commitment to the charity. Their presence added a layer of historical significance to the night, bridging traditional royal protocol with modern entertainment star power.

Stars Celebrate Milestones and Debuts

Sam Ryder and Idina Menzel appeared in coordinating green ensembles, showcasing a unified visual theme among the performers. Idina Menzel, the original Elphaba in Wicked, prepared to celebrate twenty years of the musical. She will perform The Wizard & I alongside composer Stephen Schwartz, marking a significant anniversary for fans of the stage production.

James Blunt, whose recent album reached number one, will perform following his success as a contestant on Celebrity Traitors. His appearance adds a contemporary pop element to the lineup. Meanwhile, Andrea Bocelli will make an exclusive appearance to celebrate thirty years since he first became an international opera star, honoring three decades of his global influence.

Performers and Royal Guests Unite for Charity

The Hawkstone Farmers' Choir, winners of Britain's Got Talent, will perform a special song. They became the first choir ever to win the show, bringing their unique act to the Royal Albert Hall stage. The cast of Billy Elliot the Musical will also perform the exceptional 'Electricity' number, marking twenty-one years since the musical first opened in the West End.

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Comedian Jason Manford returns to host the event for the third time, bringing his characteristic humor to the stage. Steps members Faye Tozer, Lisa Scott-Lee, Ian 'H' Watkins, Claire Richards, and Lee Latchford-Evans posed in black ensembles amidst their 30th anniversary celebrations. Other guests included Zoe Birkett in an off-white ruffled gown, Craig Revel Horwood, Paul Chuckle, and Marchioness of Bath Emma Weymouth, ensuring a diverse array of personalities graced the evening.