Royal Sisters Tense at Wedding Amid Rent Subsidy Revelations, Says Body Language Expert

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie appeared tense at their cousin Peter Phillips' wedding following a report revealing their royal rent subsidies. A body language analyst notes Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's confident 'lightning rod' behavior contrasted with Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's guarded posture.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie appeared tense as they arrived at the wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling, according to a body language expert. The event, held at All Saints Church in Kemble, gathered several members of the Royal Family despite recent revelations about the princesses' living arrangements.

The sisters, who do not perform official royal duties, have been subsidized for years, first by Queen Elizabeth II and now by King Charles III, covering their rent for royal properties. This arrangement, uncovered by a National Audit report, sparked controversy as it showed the sisters never paid rent for residences like Ivy Cottage and St James's Palace. The funding comes from the Privy Purse, fed by the Duchy of Lancaster, not taxpayers.

Body language analyst Judi James observed that Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Beatrice's husband, acted as a 'lightning rod' for attention, displaying 'gallant confidence' through gestures like closing his umbrella dramatically, puffing his chest, and beaming at ushers. He held Beatrice's hand, seemingly to support her.

In contrast, Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank avoided hand-holding, with Eugenie clutching her coat over her baby bump protectively and Jack rummaging through his pockets as a distraction. Their faces showed tension, bracing for cameras, while Edo's upbeat demeanor stood out. Other royals, like the Prince of Wales, greeted Beatrice warmly, seemingly undeterred by the scandal. The report details that from 2008, both sisters lived at St James's Palace; Eugenie moved to Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace in 2018.

She splits time between there and a £3.6 million home in Portugal with celebrity neighbors. Beatrice shares a St James's Palace apartment with Edo and their family, plus a Cotswolds estate. Charles covers both rents entirely from private sources, a practice continued from the late Queen's reign. The situation raises questions about royal finances and privilege, though no public funds are used.

The sisters' attendance at the cousin's wedding signals royal unity amid scrutiny, with their husbands' contrasting body language highlighting the pressure they face





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