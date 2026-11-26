Royal security faces major overhaul following the Anmer Hall break-in by illegal Albanian immigrants, compared to historic breaches at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.

Royal security protocols are under intense scrutiny following a high-profile burglary attempt at Anmer Hall, the Norfolk country estate of the Prince and Princess of Wales. The incident, which occurred shortly before 6pm on Monday, has been described by experts as one of the most serious breaches in recent history.

Security Breach Details and Arrests

Police responded to reports of suspicious activity at the Sandringham Estate property in Norfolk, leading to the arrest of two men. Arilen Ndoci, 32, and Mirgen Doku, 34, both appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday. They are accused of burglary and trespass on a protected site.

Also read Police Arrest Two Men Following Anmer Hall Security Breach Investigation

Court documents indicate the suspects are Albanian nationals who entered the country illegally. Prosecutors allege the pair scaled a drainpipe to enter the dressing room of Anmer Hall. They are suspected of stealing the Duke of Edinburgh's cufflinks and a clock of unknown value. A third suspect remains at large.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, were not at the estate at the time. The couple was residing at their primary home in Windsor Castle. Anmer Hall was gifted to the couple by the late Queen Elizabeth II and has served as a favored retreat.

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Historical Comparisons to Past Breaches

Dai Davies, former head of Met royalty protection, compared the Anmer Hall incident to the notorious 1982 break-in by Michael Fagan at Buckingham Palace. Davies told The Sun that the Fagan incident remains the worst he has heard of, noting similarities in the method of entry via a drainpipe.

Fagan climbed into Queen Elizabeth II's bedroom in June 1982 and sat on her bed. The Anmer Hall case also recalls the Christmas Day 2021 breach by Jaswant Singh Chail at Windsor Castle. Chail, armed with a loaded crossbow, was sentenced to nine years for treason.

Davies explained that while personal protection officers secure senior royals, they do not typically protect vacant residences. This gap in coverage is now a focal point of the impending security review. The Palace is reportedly conducting a thorough assessment of Anmer Hall and other royal properties.

Impact on Royal Operations and Future Steps

Despite the security alert, scheduled royal engagements continued. Prince William visited an ambulance garage and held a reception for paramedics at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. These events were planned long before the Anmer Hall raid. William spoke to crews about trauma therapy and the challenges of emergency services.

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Anmer Hall, built in 1802, has been owned by the Crown since 1862. It underwent a £1.5million refurbishment in 2014. The property has historically housed business owners, civil servants, and members of the British Royal Family. It is considered a sanctuary for the Wales family.

The breach has triggered a comprehensive review of security measures at all royal residences. Authorities are examining how illegal immigrants gained access to the protected site. The outcome of this review will likely reshape protocols for protecting private royal homes in the future.