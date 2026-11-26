Two men are in custody following a burglary at Prince William and Princess Catherine's Norfolk estate, raising new security questions for the Royal Family.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of burglary and trespass after a break-in at Anmer Hall, the private Norfolk residence of Prince William and Princess Catherine. Norfolk Police deployed specialist resources including drones, police dogs, and a National Police Air Service helicopter to secure the Sandringham Estate property following reports of suspicious activity.

Arrests And Police Response At Anmer Hall

Officers were called to the ten-bedroom mansion in the early evening following a report of suspicious activity at the address. The police helicopter departed from its Nottinghamshire base shortly after 6pm and remained airborne over the area until approximately 8.45pm before returning. Authorities confirmed that two men were arrested on the estate and remain in police custody while investigations continue into the incident.

Also read Anmer Hall Break-in Shakes Royal Security Team and Prince William

Security Details And Vacant Property Status

Kensington Palace confirmed that the property was unoccupied at the time of the raid, noting that Prince William, Princess Catherine, and their children George, Charlotte, and Louis were at their primary home in Windsor. The royal residence is widely regarded as the family's preferred weekend retreat and served as Princess Catherine's sanctuary during her cancer treatment. No members of the Royal Family were present in the building when the incident occurred.

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Local Reactions To The Rural Crime Spike

Residents in the nearby village of Dersingham expressed shock at the incident, highlighting the stark contrast with previous safety records in the area. The village recorded only one burglary in the past year, a figure that has now doubled due to the break-in at Anmer Hall. Locals described the neighborhood as largely untouched by crime, with only 96 offenses recorded among 4,753 residents, making it the third safest town in Norfolk.

Broader Security Concerns For The Royal Family

This break-in marks the latest security scare for Prince William and Princess Catherine, following a separate incident at Shaw Farm on the Windsor Castle Estate in 2024. During that event, two masked burglars scaled a six-foot fence, stole a quad bike, and damaged a security gate with a stolen truck. Additionally, a man was arrested in May near the home of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on the Sandringham Estate, further intensifying concerns about the 24-hour security protection provided to working royals.