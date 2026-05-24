Royal Protection Officers Investigation: Widening Probe to Include Buckingham Palace and Other Residences

Police investigating claims of royal protection officers falling asleep while guarding the King at Windsor Castle have widened the probe, potentially including Buckingham Palace and other residences. A total of 23 officers responsible for protecting royals at Windsor Castle have been served with misconduct notices.

Police investigating claims royal protection officers fell asleep while guarding the King at Windsor Castle have widened the probe, potentially including Buckingham Palace and other residences.

A total of 23 officers responsible for protecting royals at Windsor Castle have now been served with misconduct notices, meaning they may be subject to disciplinary procedures. The allegations first came to light a fortnight ago, and prompted Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley to describe the alleged behaviour as falling 'below the high standards expected of officers, particularly in frontline protective roles'. And they have now confirmed the investigation has widened.

A spokesman said: 'The Independent Office for Police Conduct has been informed and concluded that this matter will be investigated locally by the Met.

'At this time, 23 officers have been served with misconduct notices, 21 of whom have been placed on restricted duties. 'The remaining two are not formally restricted but will not be deployed to any royal residence while the investigation continues.

Royal protection officers are routinely deployed to Windsor Castle where they carry out foot patrols and monitor entrances and exits 'As part of the investigation, enquiries are being made as to the conduct of officers on protective duties at other royal residences.

'This is ongoing. ' It is understood the Royal household has been informed of the developments. Buckingham Palace declined to comment when contacted by the Mail today. Being served with a misconduct notice means the officers are under investigation - not that they are necessarily subject to disciplinary proceedings.

Those officers will be invited to submit a statement setting out their response to the claims. It will then be up to the investigation team to determine whether the alleged behaviour amounts to misconduct or the more serious alternative, gross misconduct, where officers can be sacked if they are found to have breached standards. Investigators may also decide there is no case for the officer to answer, meaning they will not face any disciplinary proceedings.

Royal protection officers at Windsor Castle are deployed to carry out a range of functions, including controlling the entrances and exits to the sprawling Berkshire estate. Police also conduct foot patrols around the castle, which is one of the King's main residences and is used by other senior royals. It has been subject to several attempted security breaches in recent years.

In June, a man in his 30s was arrested after intruding into the grounds of Windsor Castle, close to the home of the Prince and Princess of Wales. Officers said a man was detained on suspicion of trespass on a protected site and possession of Class A drugs. And in October 2024, masked burglars smashed down a security barrier and scaled Windsor Castle's estate fence.

The two men reportedly used a stolen truck to smash through a security gate before stealing farm vehicles and driving off





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Royal Protection Officers Investigation Misconduct Notices Restricted Duties Buckingham Palace Windsor Castle Security Breaches Investigation Widening Royal Household Informed

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