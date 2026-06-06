Royal Privilege Under Scrutiny: Mountbatten-Windsor's Financial Deals Revealed

A National Audit Office report reveals that Prince Andrew lived rent-free in a government-owned home and sublet properties for personal profit, while his daughters also avoided rent. The disclosures highlight the royal family's financial secrecy and lack of accountability, with public support for the monarchy falling to 45%.

The bad news just won't stop coming. Thanks to the National Audit Office (NAO), we now know not only did Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor live virtually rent-free at his palatial, government-owned home, but was also allowed to sub-let three properties tied to the mansion and pocket the payments himself.

What he did with the money, we simply don't know. To add insult to injury, yesterday's report reveals the former prince - now forced out of Royal Lodge in disgrace - could be entitled to as much as £500,000 compensation for vacating the property early.

Andrew is not the only member of the Royal Family who enjoys a cosy deal, of course: the NAO points out that his daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, have never spent a penny in rent, despite living in royal palaces for nearly two decades. It is just a few weeks since it emerged that Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, has his own 'peppercorn' arrangement from the (taxpayer-owned) Crown Estate for his 120-room mansion, Bagshot Park - and that he also let out a stable block for £130,000 a year.

So, it is increasingly hard to avoid the impression that the Windsors, already among the richest people on the planet, are on the make - at the expense of the hard-pressed British taxpayer. Even ardent royalists know that something needs to change. It is thanks in no small part to the shocking behaviour of Mountbatten-Windsor and his association with the late paedophile financier, Jeffrey Epstein, that the reputation of the monarchy is at a new low.

Support for the Royal Family has fallen to 45 per cent, a drop of three points in just four months, according to a major Savanta opinion poll earlier this year. Almost a third of respondents said they preferred to have an elected head of state.

It is increasingly hard to avoid the impression that the Windsors, already among the richest people on the planet, are on the make - at the expense of the hard-pressed British taxpayer The shocking behaviour of Mountbatten-Windsor and his association with the late paedophile financier, Jeffrey Epstein, is no small part of why the monarchy's reputation is at a new low Shocked by the stream of disclosures about the Windsors and their activities, the public and our MPs are demanding answers on matters they had previously been content to leave alone. And on no point are the royals more vulnerable than the question of their money.

Why is our monarchy so enormously expensive, for example? Where have the Windsors' billions come from? How have they avoided so much tax and why are their financial dealings wrapped in such a cloak of secrecy? Today, the monarchy is the only institution receiving public money and performing a public function to have a virtual exemption from the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act.

The royals are the only people in the country to benefit from huge and ever-increasing sums of money from the public purse - they now cost us about half a billion pounds each year - while refusing to reveal the extent of their private wealth. Even the Government is kept in the dark. The Windsors are the only family allowed to keep their wills secret, a tactic that allows them to hide their riches from scrutiny.

These exemptions are no mere relic of the past, moreover. This cloak of secrecy has been pulled tighter than ever in recent years. The rot set in when in 2015 - and after a titanic battle - the FOI Act was used to force the release of political letters sent by Charles, then Prince of Wales, to government ministers.

Rather than apologise for abandoning the neutrality required of his position, Charles's reaction was to lobby for changes to the FOI rules so that any future such correspondence would remain private. As a result, there is now a blanket ban covering all information relating to government dealings with Charles or William, even if publication is clearly in the national interest.

This is supposedly an age of openness yet, when it comes to the Windsors, we still meet secrecy at every turn. For example, Parliament used to stage an annual debate about the amount of money to be made available to the royals, even itemising which members of the family would receive what. That gave MPs an opportunity to scrutinise the use of public money and hold the monarchy to account.

Today, however - and much to the satisfaction of the palace - there is no annual debate. In fact, there is almost no debate at all. Matters are decided behind closed doors in a meeting between the Prime Minister, the chancellor and a palace representative. We then have the royal wills.

The palace would like us to believe that these have always been sealed. Not so. The practice only began in 1911 to cover up a royal scandal (when the brother of Queen Mary, consort of George V, was discovered to have bequeathed family heirlooms to his mistress). We are told the sealing of royal wills is to maintain the dignity of the monarchy





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